MEAN GIRLS Will Make Delaware Debut This Week At The Playhouse On Rodney Square

The North American Tour of Mean Girls, the record-breaking new musical comedy adapted from the hit Paramount Pictures film, will be coming to The Playhouse on Rodney Square from November 15-17, 2024 as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway in Wilmington Season. Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner - and Upper Darby, PA native - Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film; music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond; lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin; and original direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in April 2018 at the August Wilson Theatre, following its world premiere at The National Theatre in Washington, DC, in the fall of 2017.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Mean Girls (Original Broadway Cast Recording), produced by Atlantic Records, is now available.

