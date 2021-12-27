Last Chance To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards; The Everett Theatre's CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Leads Best Musical!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Here are the current standings for Delaware:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Annie Sparks - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG JR - The Everett Theatre 51%

Autumn Schneider - GUYS AND DOLLS - Clear Space Theatre 9%

Devon Frieder - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Clear Space Theatre Company 8%

Shondelle Graulcih - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Clear Space Theatre 7%

Tommy Fisher-Klein - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM SPELLING BEE - Wilmington Drama League 7%

Devon Spencer Lynch - MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Possum Point Players 5%

Devon Sinclair - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Candlelight Theatre 5%

Jody Anderson - BEEHIVE - Candlelight Theatre 5%

Shondelle Graulich - CARRIE - Clear Space Theatre 4%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lorraine Steinhoff/Christopher Decker - SEUSSICAL - Clear Space Theatre 30%

Christopher Peterson - PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Clear Space Theatre Company 23%

Timm Cannon - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Candlelight Theatre 19%

Lorraine Steinhoff - GUYS AND DOLLS - Clear Space Theatre 19%

Marsha Shull - SILENT SKY - Possum Point Players 4%

Lorraine Steinhoff Leavel - MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Possum Point Players 3%

Mikayla Dayton - SINCERELY, FRANCIS OCHIDERE - Possum Point Players 2%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Stephanie Bailey - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG JR. - The Everett Theatre 53%

David Button - MAMMA MIA - Clear Space Theatre Company 13%

David Button - CARRIE - Clear Space Theatre 9%

Jody Anderson - BEEHIVE - Candlelight Theatre 5%

Devon Sinclair - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Candlelight Theatre 5%

David Button - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Clear Space Theatre Company 5%

Lorraine Leavel - GUYS & DOLLS - Clear Space Theatre Company 5%

Luke Wallis and Jenna Ford - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM SPELLING BEE - Wilmington Drama League 4%

John Hulse - MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Possum Point Players 2%

Best Direction Of A Play

Gail Wagner - 12 ANGRY JURORS - The Everett Theatre 31%

David Button - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Clear Space Theatre 21%

Wyatt Neff - CLUE - The Everett Theatre 20%

Bob Kelly - CLEVER LITTLE LIES - Candlelight Theatre 11%

Carol Torrey - CLUE - Riverfront Theater 5%

Aleta Thompson - OUR TOWN - Clear Space Theatre 3%

Mary Caliguirie - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Clear Space Theatre 3%

John Hulse - SILENT SKY - Possum Point Players 1%

Melissa Brenner - FAITH COUNTY 2 - Riverfront Theaterre 1%

Peter J. Cuesta - VANYA AND SONIA AND MARSHA AND SPIKE - Possum Point Players 1%

Gianna Voges - SINCERELY, FRANCIS OCHIDERE - Possum Point Players 1%

Logan Hunter - HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNINGS - On The Edge at Possum Point Players 1%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Kathleen Pirkl Tague - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Resident Ensemble Players 37%

Michael Gotch - DRACULA - Resident Ensemble Players 22%

Steve Tague - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Resident Ensemble Players 22%

Hassan El-Amin - TALK ABOUT RACE - Resident Ensemble Players 19%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Ryan P. McGinty - DRACULA - Resident Ensemble Players 63%

Ryan P. McGinty - TALK ABOUT RACE - Resident Ensemble Players 37%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brendan Smith - CARRIE - Clear Space Theatre 37%

Matt Kator - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Candlelight Theatre 30%

Brendan Smith - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Clear Space Theatre 24%

Chase Schirmer - MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Possum Point Players 10%

Best Musical

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG JR. - The Everett Theatre 60%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Clear Space Theatre Company 23%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Candlelight Theatre 13%

BROADWAY SPRINGS BACK - Possum Point Players 5%

Best Performer In A Musical

Jack Cottrell - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG JR - The Everett Theatre 35%

Tara Brown - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG JR. - The Everett Theatre 26%

Julia Messenger - SOUND OF MUSIC - Clear Space Theatre Company 10%

Julia Sturla - CARRIE - Clear Space Theatre 6%

Christopher Decker - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Clear Space Theatre Company 5%

Cara Tortorice - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM SPELLING BEE - Wilmington Drama League 3%

Donna de Kuyper - BROADWAY SPRINGS BACK - Possum Point Players 2%

Jason Tokarski - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM SPELLING BEE - Wilmington Drama League 2%

Keavy Rhodes - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Clear Space Theatre Company 2%

Spencer Petro - PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Clear Space Theatre Company 2%

Annaliese Wilbur - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Clear Space Theatre Company 2%

Steven Dow - BROADWAY SPRINGS BACK - Possum Point Players 2%

Liz Iannacci - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM SPELLING BEE - Wilmington Drama League 1%

Alonzo Dixon - BROADWAY SPRINGS BACK - Possum Point Players 1%

Julia Sturla - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Clear Space Theatre Company 1%

Jgar Hellwig - BROADWAY SPRINGS BACK - Possum Point Players 0

Best Performer In A Play

Kim Taylor - 12 ANGRY JURORS - The Everett Theatre 20%

Ted Doyle - CLUE - The Everett Theatre 16%

Jasmine Bradley - 12 ANGRY JURORS - The Everett Theatre 16%

Elli Oeschler - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Clear Space Theatre Company 15%

Steven Perry - CLUE - Second Street Players 7%

Meredith Peterson - CLUE - The Everett Theatre 5%

Lorraine Leavel - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Clear Space Theatre Company 4%

Meg Kelly - OUR TOWN - Clear Space Theatre 3%

Rick Nazzaro - STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Clear Space Theatre Company 3%

Sami Griffith - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Clear Space Theatre 3%

Zach Naar - SINCERELY, FRANCIS OCHIDERE - Possum Point Players 2%

Jill Lewandowski - VANYA AND SONIA AND MARSHA AND SPIKE - Possum Point Players 2%

Scott Beadle - VANYA AND SONIA AND MARSHA AND SPIKE - Possum Point Players 1%

Gina Shuck - SILENT SKY - Possum Point Players 1%

Susannah Griffin - SILENT SKY - Possum Point Players 0%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Lee E. Ernst - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Resident Ensemble Players 46%

Kathleen Pirkl Tague - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Resident Ensemble Players 24%

Elizabeth Heflin - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Resident Ensemble Players 16%

Mic Matarrese - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Resident Ensemble Players 14%

Best Play

12 ANGRY JURORS - The Everett Theatre 57%

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Clear Space Theatre 20%

CLEVER LITTLE LIES - Candlelight Theatre 12%

FAITH COUNTY 2 - Riverfront Theater 5%

VANYA AND SONIA AND MARSHA AND SPIKE - Possum Point Players 2%

SILENT SKY - Possum Point Players 1%

SINCERELY, FRANCIS OCHIDERE - Possum Point Players 1%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG JR. - The Everett Theatre 41%

12 ANGRY JURORS - The Everett Theatre 20%

CARRIE - Clear Space Theatre 13%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Clear Space Theatre Company 10%

CLUE - Second Street Players 6%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM SPELLING BEE - Wilmington Drama League 4%

GUYS & DOLLS - Clear Space Theatre Company 3%

SILENT SKY - Possum Point Players 1%

VANYA AND SONIA AND MARSHA AND SPIKE - Possum Point Players 1%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Allen Truban - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG JR. - The Everett Theatre 36%

Travis George - GUYS & DOLLS - Clear Space Theatre Company 21%

Gail Wagner - 12 ANGRY JURORS - The Everett Theatre 17%

Max Redman - CLEVER LITTLE LIES - Candlelight Theatre 11%

Jeff Russell - CLUE - The Everett Theatre 9%

Michael J. Murnin - VANYA AND SONIA AND MARSHA AND SPIKE - Possum Point Players 4%

Ed O'Connor - MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Possum Point Players 2%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Travis George - GUYS & DOLLS - Clear Space Theatre Company 40%

Kevin Carter - OUR TOWN - Clear Space Theatre 26%

Eileen Smitheimer - DRACULA - Resident Ensemble Players 21%

Chase Schirmer - MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Possum Point Players 9%

Ryan P. McGinty - TALK ABOUT RACE - Resident Ensemble Players 5%

Best Streaming Play

TALK ABOUT RACE - Resident Ensemble Players 55%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Resident Ensemble Players 45%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Hannah Weile - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG JR. - The Everett Theatre 42%

Christopher Decker - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Clear Space Theatre Company 12%

Dale Fleetwood - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM SPELLING BEE - Wilmington Drama League 12%

Erin Bobby - MAMMA MIA - Clear Space Theatre 9%

Tom Sawyer - MAMMA MIA! - Clear Space Theatre Company 8%

Keavy Rhodes - CARRIE - Clear Space Theatre 5%

Lorraine Steinhoff - MAMMA MIA - Clear Space Theatre 4%

Shelli Ezold - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM SPELLING BEE - Wilmington Drama League 4%

Amanda Aris - CARRIE - Clear Space Theatre 2%

Leilani Anupol - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Clear Space Theatre Company 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Cynthia Acevedo - 12 ANGRY JURORS - The Everett Theatre 41%

Dale Fleetwood - CLUE - The Everett Theatre 17%

Marissa Wheaton - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Clear Space Theatre Company 10%

Liane Hansen - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Clear Space Theatre 8%

Michael Anderson - CLUE - The Everett Theatre 6%

Diane Counts - VANYA AND SONIA AND MARSHA AND SPIKE - Possum Point Players 5%

Faith Sullivan - CLUE - The Everett Theatre 5%

Jacob Waldron - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Clear Space Theatre 5%

Mackenzie Jones - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Clear Space Theatre 3%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Kathleen Pirkl Tague - DRACULA - Resident Ensemble Players 41%

Stephen Pelinski - DRACULA - Resident Ensemble Players 33%

Michael Gotch - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Resident Ensemble Players 26%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

WEST SIDE STORY - School Edition - The Everett Theatre 30%

RENT - The Everett Theatre 30%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Clear Space Theatre 17%

THE BEST OF CANDLELIGHT - Candlelight Theatre 8%

VICTOR/VICTORIA - Clear Space Theatre 8%

THE DESCENDANTS JR. - The Everett Theatre 6%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

SYLVIA - Clear Space Theatre 64%

OTHER DESERT CITIES - Clear Space Theatre 36%