KINKY BOOTS to be Presented at The Playhouse on Rodney Square

Kinky Boots will play The Playhouse on Rodney Square in Wilmington, Delaware as part of the 2025-26 Broadway in Wilmington Season from May 8-10, 2026.

Winner of the Tony, Grammy, and London's Olivier Awards for Best Musical, Kinky Boots captivates and entertains audiences around the world with a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, book by four-time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein, and original direction and Tony-winning choreography by Jerry Mitchell.

Based on true events, Kinky Boots follows the journey of two people with nothing in common... or so they think. Charlie Price reluctantly inherits his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As Charlie and Lola work together to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair finds that they have more in common than they realized and discover that you change the world when you change your mind.

The Kinky Boots creative team includes Tony and Grammy Award-winner Stephen Oremus (Arrangements and Orchestrations), Tony Award-winner David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Tony Award-winner Gregg Barnes (Costume Design), Tony Award-winner Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design), Tony Award-winner Gareth Owen (Sound Design), and Josh Marquette (Hair Design).