VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE to be Presented at REP

The Resident Ensemble Players will bring laugh-out-loud comedy to the stage with Christopher Durang's Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, performing April 9-26 at the Roselle Center for the Arts.

Winner of the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike quickly became a favorite with audiences and critics alike.

Set in a quiet Pennsylvania farmhouse, the story follows middle-aged siblings Vanya and Sonia, who have spent much of their lives watching the world, and their own ambitions, pass them by. Their routine is disrupted when their glamorous movie-star sister, Masha, arrives unexpectedly with her much younger boyfriend, Spike, in tow.

What follows is a whirlwind of comic chaos: a clairvoyant housekeeper predicts ominous futures, a star-struck neighbor dreams of stardom, and a costume party threatens to send the entire household over the edge. Packed with quick wit and outrageous situations, the play is a sharp and affectionate look at family rivalry, midlife reinvention, and the strange roles we all play in each other's lives.

"Christopher Durang fills this play with wonderfully bizarre moments: characters wade through a frog pond, deliver mysterious prophecies, smash coffee cups, and even dress up like Disney characters," says director Steve Tague. "It's hilariously absurd, but underneath the madness is a very recognizable story about family, regret, and figuring out where you belong."

Critics praised the original Broadway production for its clever mix of humor and heart. Back Stage called the play "both breathtakingly funny and quietly poignant... pure joy from start to finish," while Newsroom Jersey described it as "a surprisingly sweet and funny comedy."

The cast includes REP company members Lee E. Ernst* (Vanya); Elizabeth Heflin* (Masha); Mic Matarrese* (Spike); Kathleen Pirkl Tague* (Sonia); with guest artists Carine Montbertard* (Cassandra); and Charlene Hong White* (Nina). *Member of Actors' Equity Association.