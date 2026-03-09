Second Street Players to Hold Auditions For GYPSY This Spring

🎭 NEW! Delaware Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Delaware & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Second Street Players will hold auditions for "GYPSY" on April 10 and 11 at the Riverfront Theatre, 2 S Walnut St, Milford, DE 19963.

Kids Call: (ages 9 - 12) including those auditioning for Baby June, Baby Louise, and other youth ensemble roles: All kids will be seen as a group either on Friday, April 10 at 5 PM OR Saturday, April 11 at 3 PM. Please be on time or you may miss some of what you will need to have a great audition. Kids will learn a song from the show with the music director and will learn a short dance routine with the choreographer. Please wear appropriate clothing and footwear for dancing.

Older Teens and Adults Call: (ages 16 - 60+) including those auditioning for Rose, Louise (older), June (older), Herbie, Tulsa, Mazeppa, Elecktra, Tessie Tura and ensemble roles: Please sign up for a 5-minute audition slot on Friday, April 10, 6 - 9 PM OR Saturday, April 11, 4 - 7 PM at this link: https://signup.com/go/haSFRma (Registering an account or keeping a password is not needed to sign up.) Please prepare a standard Broadway song (no more than 1 minute in length). Bring an accompaniment track (with no vocals). A Bluetooth speaker will be available to use or bring your own. Songs from the show are welcome and encouraged. Auditioners may be asked to stay for a short dance call at the end of that day. Auditions will consist of reading from the script, as well. Character descriptions and audition readings can be found in this Google folder: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1NwQ6-AIiVxKOBEQ1keQ-a0KHyYjtsBkM

The show is performed by a large cast of actors ages 9 - 12 and 16 and up. Preference may be given to auditioners who are available for the entire rehearsal period, beginning April 20. Cast members should be available for technical rehearsals scheduled for July 5 through 9, and must be available for all performances July 10 through 19, 2026.

Those unable to attend the audition but interested in auditioning or being part of the production crew, and those looking for more information, may contact John Hulse at 302-245-4147.

"Gypsy," regarded by many theatre professionals as the finest musical ever created, is the ultimate tale of an ambitious stage mother fighting for her daughters' success - while secretly yearning for her own. Set all across America in the 1920s and 30s, when vaudeville was dying and burlesque was born, Arthur Laurents' landmark show explores the world of two-bit show business with brass, humor, heart and sophistication. The celebrated score by Jule Styne and Stephen Sondheim boasts one glorious hit after another, including "Everything's Coming Up Roses," "Let Me Entertain You," "Some People," "You'll Never Get Away from Me," "If Momma Was Married," "All I Need Is the Girl," "You Gotta Get A Gimmick," "Small World," and "Together Wherever We Go."