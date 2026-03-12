Photos: First Look at GLORY RIDE at Delaware Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Delaware Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Delaware & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Delaware Theatre Company is currently presenting the U.S. premiere of GLORY RIDE, the new musical based on the true story of Tour de France champion Gino Bartali. Check out photos from the production below.

The production is now running through March 15 in Wilmington.

Created by Victoria Buchholz and Todd Buchholz and directed by Michael Bello, GLORY RIDE follows Bartali as he secretly assisted a resistance network during World War II. Working with the Cardinal of Florence, the celebrated cyclist helped save hundreds of persecuted people by transporting forged identity papers hidden inside his bicycle during long training rides across Tuscany.

The musical previously had a sold-out debut at London’s Charing Cross Theatre from April through July 2023 before arriving in Delaware for its U.S. premiere.

Producing Artistic Director Mimi Warnick said, “Glory Ride is a truly special story, and it has been exciting to watch it evolve. Audiences may know Gino Bartali as a celebrated cyclist, but his impact during World War II went far beyond sport. DTC is proud to produce this new musical and invite audiences to be part of its future.”

Todd Buchholz added, “Glory Ride isn't just a race. It's proof that one quiet act of courage can outrun evil.”

GLORY RIDE runs through March 15 at Delaware Theatre Company in Wilmington. Tickets are available by calling the box office at 302-594-1100 or visiting delawaretheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Matt Urban

The Glory Ride

The Glory Ride

The Glory Ride

The Glory Ride

The Glory Ride

The Glory Ride

The Glory Ride

The Glory Ride

The Glory Ride

The Glory Ride

The Glory Ride

The Glory Ride

The Glory Ride

The Glory Ride

The Glory Ride

The Glory Ride