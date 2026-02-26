BE LIKE BLIPPI Tour Comes to Wilmington

🎭 NEW! Delaware Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Delaware & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment have announced the Be Like Blippi Tour, a brand-new live experience is coming to The Grand on June 7, 2026. Designed especially for children ages 2-7, this all-new show brings Blippi and his Best Friend Meekah to life on stage for an unforgettable, high-energy adventure filled with music, dancing, and curiosity.

Get ready to see the world more curiously! Join Blippi and Meekah live on stage for a one-of-a-kind interactive adventure that inspires kids to move like, play like, and explore just like Blippi! The Be Like Blippi Tour is packed with high-energy music and surprises, featuring fan-favorite songs like "The Excavator Song," "Monster Truck," "Dino Dance," and "Curious Like Me." With Blippi's signature mix of play, learning, and exploration, families can get curious together while singing, laughing, and dancing along during this unforgettable adventure full of fun and discovery.

The Be Like Blippi Tour invites you to break out your orange Blippi glasses and ignite that spark of curiosity that lives inside every single one of us and share in an unforgettable experience that encourages kids to... Be Like Blippi!

"We're thrilled to bring Blippi back to the stage in an all-new, high-energy adventure," said Stephen Shaw, Founder and Co-CEO of Round Room Live. "Blippi has become a beloved friend to millions of families, and this new tour gives kids the chance to sing, dance, and explore right alongside Blippi and Meekah - creating joyful memories that will last a lifetime."

"Music has always been at the heart of what makes Blippi so joyful and Be Like Blippi brings that energy to life in an even bigger way," said Susan Vargo, Head of Experiences at Moonbug Entertainment. "This new show invites families to channel their inner Blippi through music, movement, and curiosity."

Blippi on Tour productions have already delighted millions of families worldwide, with tours across North America, the U.K., Mexico, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. The Be Like Blippi Tour continues this tradition with professional stage performers bringing Blippi and Meekah to life in an energetic, interactive production.

For the Be Like Blippi Tour, the characters Blippi and Meekah will be played by professional stage performers selected specifically for the tour.

Enhance your Be Like Blippi Tour ticket with a Photo Experience where your family will have the opportunity to make a lasting memory by taking a photo alongside Blippi. Please note: to attend, each guest must have both a Photo Experience ticket and a Be Like Blippi Tour show ticket. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Fans can visit BlippiOnTour.com now for tour dates and ticket information, and sign up to be the first to hear news and exclusive offers. Follow Blippi on Tour social media for exclusive tour content.