A CHRISTMAS CAROL Will Return to Delaware Theatre Company

Delaware Theatre Company warmly invites you and yours to their holiday tradition A Christmas Carol. This family-friendly play is adapted by Patrick Barlow from the classic Charles Dickens novel and runs December 4 - 29, 2019. Tickets are on sale now starting at $29 for adults and $20 for students and can be purchased online at DelawareTheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at (302) 594-1100.

A holiday story and tradition unlike any other returns. Gather your loved ones around the holidays and come see Ebenezer Scrooge at it again in this bold take on a holiday classic. Using nothing more than props, fresh physicality, and the power of imagination, five actors bring some of Dickens' most beloved characters to life right before your eyes.

Director Brendon Fox has a new twist for the classic Scrooge tale. Telling the story from Scrooge's perspective, Fox plans to explore how he turned from humble boy to humbug! Using theatricality at its best, Fox is determined to bring you entertainment far better than sitting on your couch with Jim Carrey, Bill Muray, and the Muppets. Experience the joy of live theatre with your loved ones instead!

Fox says, "Two big ideas that I'm focusing on for the inspiration for the show are transformation and the power of empathy. This script will surprise people with depicting parts of the story that they may not know as well, such as Scrooge's boyhood and some of the powerful experiences of love and loss that made him the way he is. The play also focuses on transformation through the use of only five women to tell a powerful story spans decades and a variety of locations. The four 'chameleons' surrounding Scrooge transform and morph from mortal to spirit, man to woman, child to father. They are a highly versatile group, who will astonish us with their constant changing of character."

At Delaware Theatre Company, we're decking the halls with garlands and goodwill. Don't miss our festive production of A Christmas Carol, a holly jolly take on Dickens' beloved classic. Bring the whole family!

Our unique cast includes Mary Martello as Scrooge, and Sarah Glicko, Michaela Shuchman, Charlotte Northeast, and Liz Filios as an ensemble bringing heart to every role. Stage magic is brought to you by Lex Liang's scenic and costume designs, Alyssandra Docherty's lighting design, and Victoria Deiorio's sound design.

Performances are held on Delaware Theatre Company's stage, located at 200 Water Street in Wilmington, DE, just feet from the beautiful Riverfront. A Christmas Carol runs December 4 - 29, 2019. Tickets are on sale now starting at $29 and can be purchased online at DelawareTheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at (302) 594-1100. Free parking is available right outside of the theatre on Orange Street and next door at 101 Avenue of the Arts.

Press Opening is on December 7, 2019 at 8pm. Reservations can be made by contacting Carolina Millard, Marketing & Patron Experience Manager at (302)504-3452 or cmillard@delawaretheatre.org.

Institutional Summary: Currently in our 41st season, Delaware Theatre Company (DTC) is Delaware's premier non-profit professional theatre. Recognized as a cornerstone in the Brandywine Valley's rich cultural landscape, DTC has produced nearly 200 plays for over one million residents and visitors in its community. For more than two decades, DTC has been a pioneer in the revitalization of Wilmington's Christina Riverfront and cultural district as the only LORT theatre in the state. Since Bud Martin's arrival in 2012, DTC has seen a 54% increase in subscribers and a 234% increase in single ticket buyers, making Delaware Theatre Company an up and coming player in the regional theatre community.





