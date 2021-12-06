Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards; First Stats Announced!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. Check out the current standings below! Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January. Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating. Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st! Here are the current standings for Dayton: Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Chris Beiser - LITTLE MERMAID - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 37%



BACK 2 THE 80S CABARET

28%

FOOTLOOSE

26%

Abby Kress -- Dare 2 DefyChris Beiser -- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

A.T. Jones - LITTLE MERMAID - La Comedia 51%

Merci Erb - A CHRISTMAS TO REMEMBER - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 22%

A.T. Jones - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 9%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Chris Beiser - THE LITTLE MERMAID - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 62%

Chris Beiser - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - LaComedia 19%

Mackensie King - LAST FIVE YEARS - Dare 2 Defy 11%



Best Direction Of A Play

Kevin Moore - LOOPED - The Human Race 32%

Kaitlyn Iocco - TWELVE ANGRY MEN - Merit Theatre Company 27%

Larry Lindstrom - BLITHE SPIRIT - 2021 22%



Best Direction Of A Stream

Kim Toft - BLONDIE - Lebanon Theatre Company 52%

Marya Spring Cordes - NOW AND THEN - The Human Race 26%

Margarett Perry - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Human Race 22%



Best Editing Of A Stream

Kate Edington - BLONDIE - Lebanon Theatre Company 54%

Shaunn Baker - NOW AND THEN - The Human Race 28%

Shaunn Baker - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Human Race 18%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kris Byerly - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 37%

Ed Huber - FOOTLOOSE - La Comedia 34%

Caeden Bell - BLITHE SPIRIT - 2021 9%



Best Musical

THE LITTLE MERMAID - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 60%

SUNSET DUETS - Lebanon Theatre Company 13%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 13%



Best Performer In A Musical

Jeremy Smith - LITTLE MERMAID - La Comedia 23%

Mallory Georgia Marie - FOOTLOOSE - La Comedia 18%

Morgan Tracy - BACK TO 80S CABARET - Dare 2 Defy 8%



Best Performer In A Play

Abbie Miller - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Middletown Lyric Theatre 36%

Marcy McGuigan - LOOPED - The Human Race 23%

Mark Bell - BLITHE SPIRIT - 2021 17%



Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Michael Cline - BLONDIE - Lebanon Theatre 34%

Torie Wiggins - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Human Race 16%

Scott Stoney - NOW AND THEN - The Human Race 15%



Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

LITTLE MERMAID - La Comedia 52%

SUNSET DUETS - Lebanon Theatre Company 18%

GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - La Comedia 14%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dave Gabert - LITTLE MERMAID - La Comedia 51%

Dave Gabert - FOOTLOOSE - La Comedia 16%

Dave Gabert - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - La Comedia 11%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Caitlin Griebel - FOOTLOOSE - La Comedia 77%

Jay Brunner - LOOPED - The Human Race 13%

Jay Brunner - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Human Race 11%



Best Streaming Play

BLONDIE - Lebanon Theatre Company 59%

NOW AND THEN - The Human Race 41%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Tori Kocher - LITTLE MERMAID - La Comedia 30%

Digger Howard - LITTLE MERMAID - La Comedia 29%

Anirudh Keshamouni - LITTLE MERMAID - La Comedia 20%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Rachel A. Smith - BLITHE SPIRIT - 2021 61%

Jaryl Draper - LOOPED - The Human Race 39%



Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Jay Fultz - BLONDIE - Lebanon Theatre Company 24%

Torie Wiggins - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Human Race Theatre 17%

Jared Adamson - BLONDIE - Lebanon Theatre Company 13%

