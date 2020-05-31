Victoria Theatre Suffers Damage During Protests in Dayton

According to local news outlet WDTN, the Victoria Theatre has suffered damage during the protests that took place in Dayton on Saturday over the death of George Floyd.

Glass in the theatre's main doorway was smashed, as well as cases holding promotional posters for performances.

Dayton Live, the organization that manages the theater, has released a statement regarding the damage on Facebook.

"We are aware of your concerns about damage to the Victoria Theatre," the statement reads. "There has been significant damage, but the theatre is tough. Many of our friends and patrons are asking how to help. You can help and give at https://order.daytonlive.org/quick-donate."

Dayton Live also included photos of the damage in one post.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Ohio Theatre in Columbus also suffered damage as a result of the protests.

Windows and doors were broken at the Ohio Theatre, as well as broken video screens and minor fire damage to the ticket kiosk.

The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts responded with the following statement:

"As a result of Thursday night's events in downtown Columbus, the historic Ohio Theatre suffered multiple shattered or broken windows and doors, smashed video screens, and minor fire damage to the historical ticket kiosk. Owned and operated by the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA), the non-profit arts organization has taken immediate steps to secure the building, begin cleanup, and initiate the repair process. An unofficial estimate ballparks the property damage in excess of $15,000. Opened in 1928 as a "palace for the average man," the beloved, 2,700-seat performance space has been closed since Thursday, March 12, 2020, immediately following the Governor's executive order prohibiting gatherings of more than 100 people. No other CAPA venue was damaged."

