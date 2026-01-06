MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Comes to La Comedia

🎭 NEW! Dayton Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dayton & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Murder on the Orient Express is coming to La Comedia this month. Performances run January 15 - February 15, 2026.

Adapted for the stage by Tony-nominated Ken Ludwig, this suspenseful masterpiece from the world’s most popular mystery writer captures the spirit of Agatha Christie’s original classic with a healthy dose of comedy.

Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. Shockingly, the luxurious train is one passenger fewer — an American tycoon lies dead in his compartment. With a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer before it’s too late.

Matinees: Thursday, Friday & Sunday: Arrival time, 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. Buffet opens around 11:15, show begins around 12:30 p.m.

Evenings: Thursday – Sunday: Arrival time, 5:30 – 6:00 p.m. Buffet opens around 6:15 p.m., show begins around 7:30 p.m.

The following tables are not available for online sales: A32, A31, A21, A22, A23, F36, F26. To book a reservation of 6 or more in A-row, or at wheelchair-accessible tables (F36, F26), please call our box office at 1-800-677-9505. Gift certificates dated before June 18, 2024, are not valid for online purchases. Please contact box office to redeem.