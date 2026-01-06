 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Comes to La Comedia

The production is adapted for the stage by Tony-nominated Ken Ludwig.

By: Jan. 06, 2026
MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Comes to La Comedia Image

Murder on the Orient Express is coming to La Comedia this month. Performances run January 15 - February 15, 2026.

Adapted for the stage by Tony-nominated Ken Ludwig, this suspenseful masterpiece from the world’s most popular mystery writer captures the spirit of Agatha Christie’s original classic with a healthy dose of comedy.

Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. Shockingly, the luxurious train is one passenger fewer — an American tycoon lies dead in his compartment. With a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer before it’s too late.

Matinees: Thursday, Friday & Sunday: Arrival time, 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. Buffet opens around 11:15, show begins around 12:30 p.m.

Evenings: Thursday – Sunday: Arrival time, 5:30 – 6:00 p.m. Buffet opens around 6:15 p.m., show begins around 7:30 p.m.

The following tables are not available for online sales: A32, A31, A21, A22, A23, F36, F26. To book a reservation of 6 or more in A-row, or at wheelchair-accessible tables (F36, F26), please call our box office at 1-800-677-9505. Gift certificates dated before June 18, 2024, are not valid for online purchases. Please contact box office to redeem.




Need more Dayton Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos