Ohio Theatre Suffers Damage During Protests in Columbus

According to 10TV, the Ohio Theatre in Columbus was damaged during protests in the city that took place this week.

Protesters gathered in the city on Thursday regarding the death of George Floyd at the hand of a Minneapolis police officer last week. The demonstration began as a peaceful protest, but then escalated when protesters began throwing objects like water bottles, causing police to respond with tear gas.

Many business faced vandalism, including shattered windows and torn down signage, just before they were set to reopen after being closed due to the health crisis.

Windows and doors were broken at the Ohio Theatre, as well as broken video screens and minor fire damage to the ticket kiosk.

The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts responded with the following statement:

"As a result of Thursday night's events in downtown Columbus, the historic Ohio Theatre suffered multiple shattered or broken windows and doors, smashed video screens, and minor fire damage to the historical ticket kiosk. Owned and operated by the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA), the non-profit arts organization has taken immediate steps to secure the building, begin cleanup, and initiate the repair process. An unofficial estimate ballparks the property damage in excess of $15,000. Opened in 1928 as a "palace for the average man," the beloved, 2,700-seat performance space has been closed since Thursday, March 12, 2020, immediately following the Governor's executive order prohibiting gatherings of more than 100 people. No other CAPA venue was damaged."

Read the original story, and see photos of the damage, at 10TV.

