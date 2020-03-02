VTA Presents Jane Goodall Film With Dayton Philharmonic

Victoria Theatre Association presents JANE IN CONCERT, an unprecedented, intimate film portrait of conservationist Jane Goodall by Brett Morgen set to the music of Philip Glass, performed live by the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, on March 14, 2020, at the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center. Tickets are on sale now at ticketcenterstage.com.

"I'm very excited about this project and thrilled to partner with the Dayton Philharmonic," says Ty Sutton, President & CEO of Victoria Theatre Association. "Unique collaborations like JANE are an exciting part of VTA's future programming."

Drawing from over 100 hours of never-before-seen footage that has been tucked away in the National Geographic archives for over 50 years, award-winning director Brett Morgen tells the story of JANE, a woman whose chimpanzee research challenged the male-dominated scientific consensus of her time and revolutionized our understanding of the natural world.

Set to a rich orchestral score from legendary composer Philip Glass and performed live on stage by the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of Maestro Neal Gittleman, JANE IN CONCERT offers an unprecedented, intimate portrait of Jane Goodall -- a trailblazer who defied the odds to become one of the world's most admired conservationists.

Tickets are on sale now the Ticket Center Stage Box Office, located in the Wintergarden of the Schuster Center, by calling 937-228-3630, (toll-free) 888-228-3630 or online at ticketcenterstage.com.

For more information about the 2019-2020 Season, please visit www.victoriatheatre.com.





