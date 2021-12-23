The Victoria Theatre to Receive New Roof

The Victoria Theatre in Dayton is getting its first fully new roof in 32 years! "The new roof is being paid for through endowment funds and ongoing fundraising efforts," says Ty Sutton, President and CEO at Dayton Live, owners and operators of the Victoria Theatre as well as the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center, the Metropolitan Arts Center with The Loft Theatre and the PNC Arts Annex.

The project has begun with vacuuming up loose gravel and all new materials being lifted to the top of the theatre. "We had to spend around $3,000-$5,000 countless times throughout each season to patch multiple holes. All of these patches were temporary solutions to our overarching need for a new roof and we are so thankful to be able to embark on this project," says Dayton Live's Vice President of Facilities, Darrell Abner. "It will end up saving the company thousands of dollars in the future AND keep the interior of the theatre in beautiful shape."

The Schuster Center will be hitting its 20-year anniversary in 2023 and is also due for a new roof. "We are currently raising funds for this project and the PDAC grant application is part of that process - more than $1 million is needed," explained Sutton. Follow Dayton Live on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok @daytonlive365 for updates about these projects.