The Human Race Theatre Company Announces 2020-21 Season

The Human Race, Dayton's premier professional theatre company, is excited to announce the 2020-2021 Season at the Loft Theatre. This, their 34th season of producing in the Miami Valley, emphasizes The Human Race's mission - to explore the human experience and promote enlightenment, inclusion and understanding through quality entertainment - with their Dayton Premieres.

"Every show this season is a first in Dayton," states Human Race Artistic Director and Founding Member, Kevin Moore. "This includes a collaborative world premiere, as well as multiple regional and local premieres that will stimulate the conscience of our community and the talents of our artists."

"We are very excited about our 34th season because it exemplifies the work we are known for" said Executive Director, Kappy Kilburn. "It's all new, smart, funny, touching, insightful, important and thought provoking."

The 34th season kicks off early this year, in August, with the mysterious comic-drama, Now And Then by Sean Grennan. Then in October, they'll rock the Loft Theatre with Airness, a new play by Chelsea Marcantel that follows whacky participants in the Air Guitar World Championship. The winter brings us the thoughtful and timely drama of a family dealing with a transgender child, Everything That's Beautiful by Elyzabeth Gregory Wilder. Spring blooms with laughter as the O'Shea family must confront the Incident At Our Lady Of Perpetual Help by Katie Forgette. And closing the season in June is a new musical, co-written by a WSU grad and Human Race alum, Christian Duhamel, and composer Edward Bell - the title says it all - My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend.

Plus, there are two Human Race "Extras" this season. The first is the eight-organization collaborative performance, The Art Of Us: A Dayton Mosaic on September 12 and 13 at the Schuster Center - which will include the commissioned World Premiere performance of "Miriam." And in December, the Dr. Seuss lampoon Who's Holiday will play December 10-27 in the Loft Theatre for a hysterical look at what became of "Cindy Lou Who."

Subscription renewal packets will be available starting February 27th at all performances of Gloria: A Life. Subscribers will have until May 3rd to renew their subscriptions. Subscribers will also be able to add the "Extras" at a special rate, but these are limited time offers. The Art Of Us: A Dayton Mosaic discount is availble through May 30, 2020; Who's Holiday discount is available through August 17, 2020.

New subscribers can join anytime and enjoy all the benefits as well as the early discount ticket prices to the two "Extras." Contact Ticket Center Stage at 937-228-3630 or www.ticketcenterstage.com.

Join Dayton's professional theatre for a season of Dayton Premieres.





