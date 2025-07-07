The Gates Mills Players Will Perform THE BIRDS Live Radio Play

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Gates Mills Players, in partnership with fellow nonprofit Arts Radio Network Theatre, invite you to experience the suspense and spectacle of a classic live radio play performance of The Birds. Is there a better place for such an event as a village officially labeled as a bird sanctuary? I can’t think of one! Join us for two unforgettable nights — Thursday, July 25 and Friday, July 26 at 7:30 PM — at the Gates Mills Community House (1460 Chagrin River Road, Gates Mills, OH 44040). Admission is free as a thank-you to our supportive community.

Directed by local talent, Cameron Zona, the performance will feature live sound effects, vintage-style production, and a unique immersive atmosphere that brings the golden age of radio back to life. This is not just a play — it’s an experience. The production blends classic storytelling with atmospheric sound effects, bringing the golden age of radio to life on stage. Audiences will feel like they're inside a 1950s recording studio.

As the Gates Mills Players President, Shannon Seaber explains, “Whether it's nostalgia or a glimpse into history, the audience will enjoy it. The best part is seeing how the sound effects are made. This happens live, in front of us and using methods employed in the original days of radio. So fun!”

Zona has put together a talented cast who is able to let the drama unfold with their voices, transporting the audience into the heart of the unsettling story in unique fashion. With respect to his cast, Zona remarks, “The cast for The Birds is amazing. Right away at auditions, they breathed a life into the story that was greater than I could’ve imagined. They shone a light on aspects of the piece that I’d overlooked and are already taking it beyond my original concept for the show. I am excited to watch this show evolve during our rehearsal process. It’s going to be a collaborative dream come true.”

Audiences will also enjoy live commercial spots written and performed by our talented ensemble, showcasing local businesses and other community groups in the spirit of classic broadcasts. This is a real highlight of the show. The locals love hearing the shops and restaurants so special to their community in the spotlight. Included in this year’s lineup is The Backyard Nature Company of Mayfield Village and The Task Team, Seth Task’s local realty team who have showed their support of local, accessible arts with their sponsorship.