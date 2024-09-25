The Avalon Theatre To Host Chili Cook-Off And Membership Event

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In the spirit of building community, and with the hopes of introducing even more patrons to their mission, The Avalon Theatre will be hosting a Chilli Cook-off and Membership Event on Saturday, October 05, 2024, from 12 pm to 3 pm.

The Avalon Theatre's First Annual Membership Chili Cook-Off will celebrate current members and invite others to join in the fun by becoming a member all while highlighting and supporting the theatre's mission - The Avalon Theatre is dedicated to enriching our community through diverse arts programming that captivates, entertains, and celebrates the arts. We strive to be a cultural arts hub in Union County and Central Ohio providing creativity, engagement, entertainment, and arts educational opportunities for all ages.

There are several ways to participate in this fun event. The first is to show up, try all of the delicious varieties of Chili, connect with other supporters, and enjoy a fall Saturday afternoon in Uptown Marysville. They second way is to share your delicious chili. Guests are invited to participate by submitting their famous chili recipes, prepared and ready to be enjoyed by all of the guests and judges. The chili recipes will be judged by a panel of impartial judges with awards given to the top chili recipes. First, second, and third place winners will be awarded a variety of prizes, as well as a People's Choice Award.

The event will include other membership incentives including the ability to increase your membership to the next level by just paying the difference and incentives for first-time members joining in this membership year. There will also be football playing on the theatres TVs, a great beer selection, and more!

This is a FREE event for Current Members and only $25.00 per person for non-members. The Avalon Theatre staff and board of director will help patrons sign up for memberships, or upgrade memberships throughout this event. If you would like more information about membership, or to purchase a membership in advance, please visit https://www.theavalontheatre.org/membership. Current Members can email hello@theavalontheatre.org for a discount code to reserve their free tickets.

The Avalon Theatre is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization located in Uptown Marysville, Ohio at 121 S. Main St. is committed to being the premier entertainment outlet for Union County by offering events such as; movies, live stage performances by local and professional touring artists, concerts, comedy acts, lectures, galas, and many other community-based events.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More