THAT GOLDEN GIRLS SHOW! A PUPPET PARODY Announced At Victoria Theatre On November 9

Devoted fans will fondly remember our four girls from Miami, and for the first timers, this will be a joyful introduction to the brilliance of the television series.

Oct. 20, 2021  

Dayton Live is bringing THAT GOLDEN GIRLS SHOW! A PUPPET PARODY as part of the Projects Unlimited Star Attractions Series to the Victoria Theatre November 9, 2021 for one night only. Tickets are available at DaytonLive.org, the Schuster Center box office, and by phone at 937-228-3630.

THAT GOLDEN GIRLS SHOW! A PUPPET PARODY is a brand-new show that parodies classic "Golden Girls" moments - with puppets! Get ready for an evening of cheesecake, Jazzercise, shoulder pads, sex, and the elegant art of the quick-witted put down.

From Sophia's get-rich-quick schemes, to Rose's tales from St. Olaf, Blanche's insatiable hunt for men and the Fountain of Youth, and Dorothy's daily struggle to make sense of her life. Devoted fans will fondly remember our four girls from Miami, and for the first timers, this will be a joyful introduction to the brilliance of the television series.

Please note: In accordance with the city of Dayton mask mandate, masks will continue to be required inside all Dayton Live venues for patrons 6 and over. Starting October 1, 2021, patrons 12 and over attending performances at Dayton Live venues will also be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry. Health and safety policies will continue to be regularly evaluated and adjusted based on community health data, and public health and government guidance.


