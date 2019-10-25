Springboro Community Theatre Has Announced Upcoming Production of CHICAGO THE MUSICAL

In Chicago during the Roaring Twenties, murder is the name of the game. When Roxie Hart shoots her faithless lover, she deceives her dutiful husband, Amos, claiming burglary as the cause of the murder. Amos takes the bait, until the truth is revealed and he turns on Roxie. Imprisoned for her crime, Roxie meets the other "Merry Murderesses," including Velma Kelly, convicted for killer her cheating husband and sister. Under the watchful eye of Matron Mama Morton, the women of the Cook County Jail learn that anything is possible with a little bit of reciprocity. Desperate for not only fame, but acquittal as well; Roxie seeks the counsel of slick lawyer Billy Flynn, who coaches Roxie through the media circus of her trial. As Roxie's fame grows, Velma begins to slip into obscurity. Velma approaches Roxie with a plan to help both grow in their infamy, which Roxie turns down... Until another sordid crime of passion threatens to send her down the same path as Velma. Featuring musical theatre staples such as "All That Jazz," "Cell Block Tango," "Roxie," "Mister Cellophane," and "Razzle Dazzle," you won't find a better story of the dangerous pursuit of fame, fortune, and acquittal than Chicago!

Chicago will be performed in the Premier Health Theatre at the Springboro Performing Arts Center. Director Jenni Cypher, along with music director Judy Mansky and choreographer Kara Castle, has assembled an immensely talented cast to bring these larger-than-life characters, songs, and dances to the stage. Get your tickets today to experience "All That Jazz" at BoroTheatre.org!

When:

Evening: November 8, 9, 15 & 16 at 8PM

Matinee: November 10 & 17 at 2PM

Where:

Springboro Performing Arts Center, 115 Wright Station Way, Springboro, OH 45066





