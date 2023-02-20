Shaker Theatre Arts Presents THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

Shaker Theatre Arts Department presents The Spongebob Musical by Tina Landeau based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg. This musical collaboration features songs from a variety of other artists including Jonathon Coulton, Sara Bareilles, John Legend, and Panic! At the Disco, and will be playing March 16 and 17 @ 7 pm, and featuring the company's first ever matinee performance on the 18th @ 2 pm, in the Large Auditorium at 15911 Aldersyde Drive, Shaker Heights, OH 44120.



This year, a company of over 40 students and adults has come together to bring this family-friendly underwater adventure to life. Directed by Department Chair, Scott Sumerak, this co-curricular production engages students enrolled in multiple areas of the Shaker Heights High School Theatre Arts Department. Students have the opportunity to get involved in performance, management, design and construction of this show and the rest of performance season. The adult team also includes Chuck Tisdale (Tech Director), Marina Wasserman (House Manager), and Laurie Brem (Box Office).



Tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for students and senior adults and are on sale now at www.shakertheatre.ludus.com, and will be available at the door on performance days.



Please note if you are a Patron at the Associate level, your two complimentary tickets can only be redeemed by calling the Theatre Arts Department office at 216-295-6357 and leaving a voicemail.