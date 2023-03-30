Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ohioe Theatre Lima Presents LEE HARVEY AND THE OSWALDS

Performances are April 13, 14, 15 & 20, 21, & 27, 28,

Mar. 30, 2023  

Tickets are now on sale for The Avante Garage's "Lee Harvey and the Oswalds - a Funny and Groovy Musical Trip back to the Summer of Love on our Cabaret Stage! Sunday School Teacher, Mrs. Oswald and her children (who are all from different husbands who mysteriously died) have an amateur Garage Band.

After hooking up with their next door neighbor, "perpetual stoner dude stuck in the 60's," Lee Harvey, they take their act on the road! Conceived and Directed by Michael Bouson and Joe Correll, "Lee Harvey and the Oswalds" features an entirely local cast including Michael Bouson as "Lee Harvey", Laura Wells Parent as "Mrs. Oswald", Dan Gutman as "Pastor Dave", Stacee Brown as "Sophie Smith", LSH Junior Ellie Warnement as "Milwaukee Oswald", LSH Sophomore Davyon Williamson as Kingston Oswald, and Ada HS Freshman Cooper Dappert as "St. Louis Oswald". Rated PG

With only 7 performances, this Dinner Theatre Show will sell out FAST! Go to www.ohiotheatrelima.com/lee-harvey-and-the-oswalds for tickets and more information including the delicious menu!

Auditions for the Theatre's NEXT show, "One Night in Fantasia" will be held at the theatre Saturday, April 1rst from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM. For more information or to sign up for a time slot go here: www.ohiotheatrelima.com/auditions




