Human Race Theatre Company Announces 2021 Season Consisting of Dayton Premieres

The lineup includes Who's Holiday, Airness, Now and Then, and more!

Human Race Theatre Company has announced the lineup for its 34th season.

This season emphasizes The Human Race's mission - to explore the human experience and promote enlightenment, inclusion and understanding through quality entertainment - with their Dayton Premieres.

"Every show this season is a first in Dayton," states Human Race Artistic Director and Founding Member, Kevin Moore. "This includes a collaborative world premiere, as well as multiple regional and local premieres that will stimulate the conscience of our community and the talents of our artists."

"We are very excited about our 34th season because it exemplifies the work we are known for" said Executive Director, Kappy Kilburn. "It's all new, smart, funny, touching, insightful, important and thought provoking."

Check out all of the details below!

NOW AND THEN by Sean Grennan

February 18 - March 7, 2021

Sometimes what happens after last-call just might change your life forever. One night in 1981, just as Jamie is closing the bar where he works, a desperate last-minute customer offers him and his girlfriend Abby two thousand dollars to sit and have a drink with him. Who wouldn't take it? As the trio swaps stories and Jamie considers the decisions he faces about his musical career and his future with Abby, the young couple begins to realize that this older man is unusually invested in their choices...and the reason he gives them is completely unbelievable. But when a very displeased second stranger arrives, the unbelievable begins to look like it just might be true. Now and Then is a heartfelt romantic comedy about the costs of the choices we make, and the people who make them with us.

INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP by Katie Forgette

April 15 - May 2, 2021

A money-strapped family tries to cope in 1973. 19-year-old Linda O'Shea is our narrator and she is attempting to re-enact the most turbulent day of her life, but her family keep interrupting to tell their side of the story. The 70s were a time of old school living; no social media, and public ridicule in a close-knit community was the ultimate nightmare. When her parents ask her to explain to her younger sister about the birds and the bees, somehow the blunt explanation is overheard by the parish priest and he is not amused. When he confronts her parents about the "corruption of their eldest daughter's very soul," all "holy Hell" and hysteria breaks loose in this nostalgic comedy.

MY 80-YEAR-OLD BOYFRIEND: A New True Musical

June 10 - 27, 2021

Book & Lyrics by Christian Duhamel

Music & Lyrics by Ed Bell

Originally Conceived & Performed by Charissa Bertels

In this delightful new musical, Charissa, a quirky, twenty-something actress, meets Milton, a quick-witted, eighty-something millionaire who loves Schubert, Shakespeare, and Dallas BBQ. From a chance encounter to the unlikeliest of friendships, Charissa discovers there's much she can learn from her surprising new companion. Based on the true story of performer Charissa Bertels, My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend reveals the thrill of chasing a dream, the power of living in the now, and all that can happen when we let ourselves say "yes."

EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL by Elyzabeth Gregory Wilder

July 22 - August 8, 2021

When Luke and Jess decide to allow their 8-year-old Morgan, who was assigned male at birth, to identify as female, they relocate in order to give the family a clean start. Luke takes a job at the local waterpark, where he meets Gaby, the girl in the mermaid tank. With money tight, Jess starts working at a local coffee shop where she meets Will. These new relationships provide an escape from an already complicated family life. But when an accident threatens to expose the truth about Morgan, tensions run high. Luke finally admits the real reason they moved, a confession that could potentially destroy their family. Faced with losing his child and his family, Luke must decide what's worth fighting for.

AIRNESS by Chelsea Marcantel

October 21 - November 7, 2021

When Nina enters her first air guitar competition, she thinks winning will be easy. But as she befriends a group of charismatic nerds all committed to becoming the next champion, she discovers that there's more to this art form than playing pretend; it's about finding yourself in your favorite songs, and performing with raw joy. Will Nina be able to let go and set herself free onstage? Following her mission to shred or be shredded, Airness is an exuberant reminder that everything we need to rock is already inside us. A comedy about competition, completion, and finding the airness inside yourself.

WHO'S HOLIDAY by Matthew Lombardo

December 10-21, 2020 (subject to change due to health restrictions)

Our special holiday show is a wildly funny and heartfelt adults-only comedy that tells the story of Cindy Lou Who as she recalls that Christmas Eve she first met the Grinch and the twisted turn of events her life has now taken.

You saw her last when she was just two

Celebrate the holidays with Cindy Lou Who

Pull up a seat and fill up your cup

'Cause your favorite little Who is all grown up

A special price of $30 for any seating is available to Human Race subscribers through August 17, 2020.

(Rated R for adult language and sexual innuendo)

THE ART OF US: A DAYTON MOSAIC

Sept 18, 19, 2021

The 2020-2021 season offers a truly spectacular event showcasing eight of Dayton's cultural treasures. This collaborative performance highlights the Bach Society of Dayton, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, Dayton Ballet, Dayton Opera, Dayton Philharmonic, Dayton Gay Men's Chorus, Muse Machine and The Human Race Theatre Company. The Art of Us is made possible with generous support from the Miriam Rosenthal Foundation for the Arts.

This once-in-a-lifetime event at the Schuster Center will include The Human Race, DCDC and Dayton Ballet performing together in a new work, Dancing Dreams, and a commissioned world premiere that will feature performers from all eight organizations.

