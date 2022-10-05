Enjoy The Holidays With Seasonal Events and Programming In Hocking Hills

As late fall arrives in Ohio's Hocking Hills the region comes alive with holiday activities. Fall leaves carpet the forest floor, the smell of fires in the hearth rise from cabin chimneys and the season of holiday traditions begins.

From November 1 to December 12, hunting for the perfect gift becomes more fun. The 8th Annual Hocking Hills Holiday Treasure Hunt includes more than twenty-five shops filled with one-of-a-kind treasures. The hunt begins with a treasure map. Collect six stickers from participating shops, and you will be entered in a drawing for more than twenty-five prizes and a Grand Prize getaway for a family of four to the Hocking Hills.

Along the way, hunters will find handcrafted items, locally created works of art, home accents, specialty foods, and more. Make this the year for truly unique gifts for everyone on your list. Have fun, delight your friends and family and win prizes. Now, that's a fun hunt!

Want to get the whole family together but don't have the room? Bring your gang to the Hocking Hills and enjoy all the comforts of home with all the room you need. Lodges can accommodate dozens and are outfitted with gourmet kitchens, game rooms, spacious decks, fireplaces, and hot tubs, some even have indoor swimming pools. Spend the holidays with your loved ones in your own private resort environment.

Everyone is encouraged to visit responsibly. Help ensure the Hocking Hills are around to be enjoyed forever by following some simple guidelines:

Do Your Homework

Stay on Trails

Be Nice. Mother Nature is Watching

Pick Up After Yourself and Your Pet

Take Only Photographs. Leave Only Footprints

Leave Critters Alone

Pick a Prepared Campsite

Keep Your Campfire Small

Trendy Isn't Cool; Cairns hurt nature, carving is never okay and extreme selfies are dangerous

Support Local

Volunteer Opportunities

Spread the Word

Join the hundreds who have taken the pledge to visit the responsibly. Visit LoveHockingHills.com, take the pledge, and receive a Love Hocking Hills sticker.

From everyone in the Hocking Hills, we wish you the happiest of holidays and a new year filled with health, happiness, and prosperity.