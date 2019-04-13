Based on the popular stories of "Little Orphan Annie," this popular musical is the winner of 7 Tony Awards and is sure to warm your heart.

Dare to Defy Productions presents ANNIE.

Based on the popular comic strip by Harold Gray, Annie has become a worldwide phenomenon and was the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The beloved book and score by Tony Award winners, Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, features some of the greatest musical theatre hits ever written, including "Tomorrow."

With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone's hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. She is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of a New York City Orphanage that is run by the cruel, embittered Miss Hannigan. With the help of the other girls in the Orphanage, Annie escapes to the wondrous world of NYC. In adventure after fun-filled adventure, Annie foils Miss Hannigan's evil machinations... and even befriends President Franklin Delano Roosevelt! She finds a new home and family in billionaire, Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.

The director, Rebecca Norgaard, explains "I have wanted to direct Annie for a long time. I find the characters fascinating and the idea of a brave, strong girl bringing optimism and joy to many in a time of strife inspiring. Underneath the song and dance, there is so much reality related to the the time of the depression and although the idea of Annie's rags to riches is a fairy tale - the real life affect of the new deal on the country is a true story of resilience and hope."

The 50+ member cast is comprised of local artists of all ages, with the youngest cast member only being 7 years old. With talent and passion this group of artists fully engages, challenges and inspires while examining the source material in the context of the current environment.

All performances will take place in the beautiful Victoria Theatre.

Friday, May 3, 2019 8:00 PM

Saturday, May 4, 2019 2:00 PM

Saturday, May 4, 2019 8:00 PM

Tickets Prices range from $20-$55.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.dare2defy.org/tickets

DARE 2 DEFY PRODUCTIONS is driven by the passion of our local community to build and portray stunning works of art. True to the spirit of Dayton and the Miami Valley, we hire local actors, designers & builders, technicians as well as local directors. We do this while maintaining affordable ticket prices suited to every budget. We champion training and arts education in a breadth of specialized youth programming, encouraging and supporting Dayton's artists of today and tomorrow.





