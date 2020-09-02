Coshocton Gears Up for A Fun-Filled Fall

This year, enjoy the outdoors, the fall foliage, and everything autumn!

Nothing beats a Midwestern autumn! Only 75 miles east of Columbus, Coshocton has many options beyond their beloved festivals, which will be welcomed back in 2021. This year, enjoy the outdoors, the fall foliage, and everything autumn!

Fall in Coshocton means it's time to build a scarecrow! Clary Gardens' fundraising event has turned into quite the spectacle!. Businesses, residents, and organizations will display their own scarecrow throughout town and Clary Gardens during the entire month of October. Guests are encouraged to follow the online map, drive by, and vote for their favorites throughout the whole month of October. This is quickly becoming a local tradition! Starting in October, visit www.ScarecrowTown.com for the online map and start voting!

Another fun and free trail is the Three Rivers Ride Motorcycle Map. This map, although designed for motorcyclists, can be driven by anyone. The scenery in the fall cannot be beat! There are many attractions and restaurants along the route, including Clary Gardens, Historic Roscoe Village, Unusual Junction, and Raven's Glenn Winery, to name a few.

Speaking of Roscoe Village, this staple in Coshocton County is always an unforgettable experience! The brick sidewalks, individually-owned shops, and 1800-era architecture truly brings a quaint vibe... life just slows down when you enter the shaded street. Ticket sales for both the Living History Tour and Monticello III canal boat ride are available, but not completely necessary to enjoy the atmosphere that Historic Roscoe Village provides.

The 2020-2021 hunting season is right around the corner and Coshocton is the place to be! Coshocton County has been the state leader in deer harvests for the past 10 years. As home to Woodbury Wildlife Area, Ohio's largest public hunting area, visitors come from all over the state and beyond to partake in the bountiful forests during the season. There is a lodging option for every kind of traveler in Coshocton County. A weekend in a cabin, or an overnight stay in a cozy hotel or B&B; guests will always find comfort!

The options are almost endless for outdoor recreation in Coshocton. For more adventure trails, lodging, and information, visit www.VisitCoshocton.com, to start planning your trip to Coshocton County!

