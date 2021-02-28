Canton Museum of Art Announces Stark County High School Art Exhibition Opens March 16

The Canton Museum of Art (CMA) -- supported by Cleveland Institute of Art, Walsh University, Malone University, and Kent State University Stark -- presents the 29th Annual Stark County High School Art Exhibition, on view March 16 through March 28, 2021, in the Museum's lower galleries. Museum admission to this exhibition, as well as In the Garden: Nature's Beauty from the CMA Collection, will be FREE to everyone. In accordance with COVID-19 protocols for limited capacity, advance timed ticket reservations are required and are available at cantonart.org/reservetickets.

The Stark County High School Art Exhibition is an excellent platform for aspiring, teenage artists to have their work exhibited in a museum setting. All pieces presented are original works created as part of each participating school's curriculum and chosen by the school's art instructor. Works are judged on both originality and technical ability.

Approximately 50-100 entries will be on display from Alliance City Schools, Canton Local Schools, Central Catholic High School, Fairless Local Schools, Jackson Local Schools, Louisville City Schools, Minerva Local Schools, North Canton City Schools, Lake Center Christian School, Osnaburg Local Schools, Perry Local Schools, Plain Local School District, St. Thomas Aquinas High School, and Tuslaw Local School District.

A virtual awards ceremony will be held on CMA's Facebook page Friday, March 19, at 6:00PM, with $3,000 in college financial awards presented to the First, Second and Third Place winners. Honorable mention awards will also be presented to 10 students, with each winner receiving a scholarship for classes with the CMA's School of Art.