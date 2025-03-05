CAMELOT Extends Through Mid April at the Human Race Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Due to popular demand, Camelot has been extended through April 13th at the Loft Theatre. The production was previously set to close on April 6.

In this tightly crafted adaptation of Lerner and Lowe’s beloved classic adapted by David Lee, wrap yourself in timeless romance, heroic dreams, and the soaring melodies that stir the soul.

Embark on a majestic journey to a realm where honor, dignity, and morality pave the way for a new era under the youthful King Arthur's reign. This tightly focused adaptation of the classic musical Camelot breathes new life into the legendary love triangle with the same musical favorites “If Ever I Would Leave You,” “The Lusty Month of May,” “I Loved You Once In Silence,” and “Camelot.” Witness as this beloved musical is reborn, offering a spellbinding experience that celebrates love, leadership, and the quest for an ideal world.

