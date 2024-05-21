Beck Center for the Arts Expands Super Saturday Programming

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Beck Center for the Arts has announced the expansion of its Super Saturday free programming outside the traditional weekend events on the Lakewood campus, including dates at the PNC Fairfax Connection.

The events at PNC Fairfax Connection are from 10-11:45 a.m., June 15 and Aug. 24. PNC Fairfax Connection is located at 8220 Carnegie Ave.

The community is invited to join in on the fun, creativity and excitement as guests explore music, dance, theater and the visual arts. The free experience is aimed for children from 2-7 years old, with older and younger siblings welcome to take part. Creative activities are scheduled from 10-11:15 a.m. before an early childhood music performance at 11:05 a.m. in the Social Hall.

“Beck Center is thrilled to bring our highly interactive and engaging Super Saturday program to the community at PNC Fairfax Connection,” said Ed Gallagher, vice president for Education, Beck Center for the Arts. “We truly appreciate the support of PNC Bank, the Healthy Lakewood Foundation and the Lakewood Arts Festival for making these free events a reality.”

The day begins with hands-on art making activities, including adventures from the Cleveland Association of Black Storytellers, books that sing and trying out a variety of musical instruments by creating arts experiences. It wraps with the “Hear & Touch the Music Concert” at 11:05 a.m. featuring a demonstration and narration of a family of instruments, followed by an opportunity to play the demonstrated instruments. Artists and facilitators at this event include Ed Gallager, Melinda Placko, Beck Center’s Associate Director of Visual Arts and Music and Kelsey Heichel, Community Engagement Manager.

Adult supervision is required. Admission is free to the public for all ages, but tickets must be reserved at beckcenter.org or by calling Customer Service at 216-521-2540.

Beck Center for the Arts offers arts education for all ages, skill levels, and abilities with classes and lessons in music, dance, visual arts, and theater, as well as creative arts therapies. Financial assistance is offered for qualified applicants so these programs can be enjoyed by all.

Programming at Beck Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council. Beck Center gratefully acknowledges the generous funding provided by the citizens of Cuyahoga County through Cuyahoga Arts and Culture.

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visitwww.pnc.com.

Beck Center for the Arts is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization that offers professional theater productions on two stages, arts education programming in dance, music, theater, visual arts, early childhood, and creative arts therapies for individuals with disabilities, free gallery exhibits year-round, and outreach education programming.

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.