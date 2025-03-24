BACK TO THE FUTURE, SUFFS, and More Set For Dayton Live 2025/26 Season

The season also includes The Sound of Music, The Wiz, Les Miserables, Mrs. Doubtfire, and Beetlejuice.
Dayton Live has announced its Broadway Series for the 2025-26 season. Consisting of Tony Award-winning hits, treasured classics, and fresh works Dayton Live brings the best of touring Broadway to you! The season will kick off with The Sound of Music and continue with The Wiz, Back to the Future, Les Miserables, Suffs, Mrs. Doubtfire, and Beetlejuice.
Oct 14 - Oct 19, 2025
Schuster Center
For 65 years, THE SOUND OF MUSIC has been one of our “favorite things.” With its timeless story and irresistibly charming score, this Rodgers & Hammerstein classic isn’t just meant to be enjoyed – it’s meant to be shared.
Nov 11 - Nov 16, 2025
Schuster Center
The Tony Award-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back. THE WIZ returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new tour, direct from Broadway.
Dec 2 - Dec 7, 2025
Schuster Center
Great Scott! BACK TO THE FUTURE, the beloved, cinematic classic is now a Broadway musical with its destination set for Dayton in 2025!
Feb 3 - Feb 8, 2026
Schuster Center
Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES, makes a triumphant return to Dayton.
Mar 31 - Apr 5, 2026
Schuster Center
Direct from Broadway, comes the acclaimed Tony Award-winning musical SUFFS about the brilliant, passionate, and funny American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote.
May 5 - May 10, 2026
Schuster Center
Based on the beloved film, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. This musical proves we’re better together.
Jun 23 - Jun 28, 2026
Schuster Center
It’s showtime! Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.
