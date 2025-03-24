BACK TO THE FUTURE, SUFFS, and More Set For Dayton Live 2025/26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dayton Live has announced its Broadway Series for the 2025-26 season. Consisting of Tony Award-winning hits, treasured classics, and fresh works Dayton Live brings the best of touring Broadway to you! The season will kick off with The Sound of Music and continue with The Wiz, Back to the Future, Les Miserables, Suffs, Mrs. Doubtfire, and Beetlejuice.

Learn more about the full season here!

The Sound Of Music

Oct 14 - Oct 19, 2025

Schuster Center

For 65 years, THE SOUND OF MUSIC has been one of our “favorite things.” With its timeless story and irresistibly charming score, this Rodgers & Hammerstein classic isn’t just meant to be enjoyed – it’s meant to be shared.

The Wiz

Nov 11 - Nov 16, 2025

Schuster Center

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back. THE WIZ returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new tour, direct from Broadway.

Back To The Future: The Musical

Dec 2 - Dec 7, 2025

Schuster Center

Great Scott! BACK TO THE FUTURE, the beloved, cinematic classic is now a Broadway musical with its destination set for Dayton in 2025!

Les Misérables

Feb 3 - Feb 8, 2026

Schuster Center

Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES, makes a triumphant return to Dayton.

Suffs

Mar 31 - Apr 5, 2026

Schuster Center

Direct from Broadway, comes the acclaimed Tony Award-winning musical SUFFS about the brilliant, passionate, and funny American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote.

Mrs. Doubtfire

May 5 - May 10, 2026

Schuster Center

Based on the beloved film, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. This musical proves we’re better together.

Beetlejuice: The Musical

Jun 23 - Jun 28, 2026

Schuster Center

It’s showtime! Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.

Comments