2nd Annual CHRISTMAS IN JULY with The Avalon Theatre Set For This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



2nd Annual CHRISTMAS IN JULY with The Avalon Theatre is set for this month. The Avalon Theatre is in the giving spirit all year long as we deliver impactful and accessible arts programming to the Union County and Central Ohio communities.

Christmas in July at The Avalon Theatre is the company's new premier fundraiser, and there’s a way for everyone to get involved in the spirit of Christmas, the spirit of giving!

What’s in store for the 2nd Annual Christmas in July at The Avalon Theatre?

• A fabulous Christmas Tree Silent Auction

• A delightful cookie exchange

• Christmas Classic Cartoons

• Pictures with Summer Santa

• A Christmas Mimosa Bar with Ugly Hawaiian Shirt Contest

• The Avalon Children's Choir Performance at 11:30am

• Classic Holiday Cartoons on the big screen at 12pm

• The Columbus State Gospel Vocal Ensemble Performance, under the direction of Dr. Emma L. Easton @ 1pm

Proceeds from this fundraising event will go towards the continuation and sustainability of The Avalon Theatre, dedicated to enriching our community through diverse arts programming that captivates, entertains, and celebrates the arts. Interested in sponsoring a Christmas tree or wreath or participating in the Holiday Bake Sale?

Email hello@theavalontheatre.org. If you are looking to get a jump start on your holiday cheer, pull out your tropical Christmas finest and join The Avalon Theatre for a fun event to support one of the pillars of Union County this July!