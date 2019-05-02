XANADU Rolls Into Irving Arts Center May 10

Break out those leg warmers and roller skates, because Xanadu is ready to roll into town. The hit-musical-based-on-the-flop-film is an electrifying tale of endless fun that will keep audiences in stitches while the original legendary, chart-topping tunes lift them out of their seats. Xanadu is produced by MainStage Irving-Las Colinas and runs May 10 through May 25 in the Dupree Theatre at Irving Arts Center (3333 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving TX). Tickets range from $20-$25 and are on sale at www.tickets.irvingartscenter.com/online. Tickets are also available by phone at 972.252.2787 and in person at the Irving Arts Center Box Office.



Xanadu is the glittering Tony Award-nominated musical adventure that follows the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California. Set in the awesome '80s, Kira is on a quest to inspire Sonny, a struggling artist, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time - a ROLLER DISCO! (Hey, it's 1980!) This musical adventure is all about following your dreams despite the limitations others set for you and rolls along to the original hit score ("Magic," "I'm Alive," "Suddenly") composed by pop-rock legends, Jeff Lynne and John Farrar. Xanadu is hilarity on wheels for adults, children and anyone who has ever wanted to feel inspired.



"Few musicals evoke as much joy and laughter as Xanadu can." exclaimed director Lon Barrera, "This incredible cast sings, dances, acts -and roller skates- like stars and makes the hilarious and heartwarming story an unforgettable evening of theatre. I don't think audiences are ready for all the fun that disco balls and roller skates will bring to their lives!"



The cast of Xanadu is led by Haley White as Kira/Clio, with Dakota Davis as Sonny Malone, Doug Fowler as Danny Maguire/Zeus, Laurel Collins as Calliope/Aphrodite, Samantha Padilla as Melpomene/Medusa, Austin Ray Beck as Thalia/Young Danny/Cyclops, Briana Berk as Euterpe/Thetis, Jayden Russell as Erato/Hera, and Danny A. Vanegas as Terpsichore/Hermes.



Joining aforementioned director Lon Barrera on the production team is Kristin Spires as musical director, Kelly McCain as choreographer, and Hannah Paige Hackley as stage manager. Rounding out the team is Kyle Harris (Lighting Design), Mark Howard (Sound Design), Tory Padden (Costume Design), Gabrielle Grafrath (Specialty Item Design), and Wendy Searcy Woode (Scenic Design).



Xanadu takes the stage from May 10 through May 25, with performances on Fridays at 7:30PM, Saturdays at 7:30PM, Sundays at 2:30PM, and a single Thursday performance on May 23 at 7:30PM.



Tickets range from $20-$25 and are on sale at www.tickets.irvingartscenter.com/online. Tickets are also available by phone at 972.252.2787 and in person at the Irving Arts Center Box Office. A limited amount of Student Rush tickets are $5 and are available at the Box Office the night of the show.

Photos by Mike Morgan





