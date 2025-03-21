XANADU Coming to Dallas' Uptown Players in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Uptown Players will present Xanadu, the campy, high-energy roller-disco musical that promises to bring neon lights, leg warmers, and a whole lot of fun to the Kalita Humphreys Theater from April 25 – May 4, 2025.

Based on the cult classic 1980 film starring Olivia Newton-John, Xanadu is a hilarious, self-aware, and over-the-top adventure where Greek muses descend from Mount Olympus to inspire an artist to create the ultimate roller disco. With an infectious ELO and John Farrar score featuring hits like Magic, Suddenly, All Over the World, and Xanadu, this show is a must-see celebration of 80s nostalgia, romance, and pure theatrical joy.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan of the original film or a newcomer ready for a night of laughs, music, and roller-skating magic, Xanadu delivers an unforgettable, feel-good ride. Don’t miss your chance to see this over-the-top musical in all its glitz and glory!

Bringing this roller-skating fantasy to life is an electrifying cast led by Ally Van Deuren as Kira and Luke Weber as Sonny, alongside Bradley Campbell as Danny, Tiana Shuntae Alexander as Melpomene, Leslie Marie Collins as Calliope, and a powerhouse ensemble of muses including Landon Blanton, Stephanie Felton, Gena Loe, and Christopher Nguyen.

The production is directed by Michael Serrecchia, with music direction by Adam C. Wright and choreography by Kelly McCain. Scenic design is by Dennis Canright, lighting design by Julie Hohman, costumes by Suzi Cranford, and sound design by Brian Christensen, ensuring a visually and musically spectacular experience.

Xanadu features a book by Douglas Carter Beane, with music and lyrics by Jeff Lynne & John Farrar. This production is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

About Uptown Players

Uptown Players is one of Dallas’ leading regional theaters, known for bold and inclusive productions that celebrate the LGBTQIA+ experience. Now in its 23rd season, Uptown Players continues to push artistic boundaries while bringing entertaining and thought-provoking theatre to the Dallas/Ft. Worth community.

Photo credit: Mike Morgan

Comments