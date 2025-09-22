World Premiere of GOING WILD Comes to Rover Dramawerks

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rover Dramawerks will continue their 25th Anniversary Season with a bonus show, the World Premiere of Going Wild by Peter Snoad, a partnership with Theatre Network of Texas and their TNT POPS! New Play Project. Performances will be at the Cox Playhouse, 1517 H Avenue in Plano, running October 2-11 on Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 pm and on Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 pm.

When Meredith (played by Michelle Goltzman) discovers that her husband Beau (Daniel White) is tired of keeping up with their lawn, she decides to let it go wild with a natural garden, much to the chagrin of Lizzy McBride (Emily Cole) of the neighborhood homeowner’s association. But when Meredith becomes a spokesperson for the environmental group Green Future led by Alex Walker (Micaela Workman), the last thing she expects is for the FBI (Jason R. Davis and Johnny Jordan Jr.) to take notice! Rounding out the cast are Vicki Craven as Meredith’s Best Friend Darlene, Ken Schwartz as Lizzy’s husband Andy, and Trevor Powell as Beau and Meredith’s son Johnny.

Glynda Welch serves as director, with Powell as stage manager. Costume design is by Kerra Sims and props design is by Vivian Reed. Scenic painting is by Iris Duncan, with Bill Wash as master carpenter. Sound design is by Robbi Holman, and lighting design is by Catherine M. Luster. Kenneth Hall serves as the board op for lights and sound.

Thursday, October 2 is Preview Night, with all seats $10.00 in advance online or “pay-what-you-can” at the door. Regular ticket prices for Going Wild are $25.00 Friday and Saturday nights and $20.00 on Thursday nights and Saturday matinees, with discounts for teachers, students, and seniors. No ticket fees!

Rover will host a First Friday reception after the performance on Friday, October 3, featuring the cast and production team, as well as playwright Peter Snoad and members of Theatre Network of Texas.