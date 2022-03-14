Wolf Pack Ninja Tour Debuts In Dallas July 15-17

The Wolf Pack Ninja Tour will stop through Fair Park Coliseum from July 15-17 as part of a four-city tour in 2022. The weekend-long event will include activities that allow Ninja fans of all ages to participate, interact and watch top ninjas compete at the highest level. The weekend culminates in a bracket-style competition of the top-16 men and women who will race head-to-head for a chance to win $25,000 in front of a live audience.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, March 18 at 10:00 AM and will be available online at www.fairparktix.com.

Decorated Wolf Pack Ninjas from across the world, including defending American Ninja Warrior Champion Kaden Lebsack, defending Wolf Pack Ninja Champion Adam Rayl, stuntwoman Jesse Graff, American Ninja Warrior Junior Champion Taylor Greene, Australian American Ninja Warrior Finalist Olivia Vivian, American Ninja Warrior finalists Joe Moravksy, Andy Lowes, Flip Rodriquez and many more, are all prepared to be part of the four-city tour. Ninja and America's Got Talent finalist, Travis Brewer, will perform the halftime show during the Final Competition.

Amateur Ninjas with backgrounds in obstacle course racing, Spartan, climbing, parkour, endurance sports, as well as athletes from more traditional sports, will have the chance to test themselves and qualify throughout the weekend for a spot in the Finals Competition. The finals will feature the best of the best, including well-known Ninjas from across the world. Tickets can be purchased for events throughout the weekend, including:

VIP Package - includes dinner with top Ninjas and a first look at the course

Kids Classes for ages 4-11 - provides kids the opportunity to try the course and be coached by their favorite Ninjas

Finals Tickets - watch the head-to-head competition on Sunday

"This event is action-packed fun for the entire family and features some of the best athletes in the world competing in a head-to-head environment," said Dr. Noah Kaufman, aka the "Ninjadoc" and Co-founder and President of Wolf Pack Ninjas. "There are opportunities to interact with the top Ninjas throughout the weekend, making this a unique experience for Ninja fans."

Kaufman has dedicated his life to emergency medicine and helping people. He competed on American Ninja Warrior (ANW) for seven seasons between the regular ANW show and "Team Ninja Warrior". Dr. Kaufman is joined by top Colorado Ninja, Ian Dory, a co-founder of the Wolf Pack Ninja Tour and the expert lead designer behind the amazing Wolf Pack head-to-head racing courses, along with his team.

Find out more about Wolf Pack Ninjas at www.wolfpackninjas.com.

The Wolf Pack Ninjas are a group of all-star athletes featured on NBC's hit TV show series American Ninja Warrior. The Wolf Pack Ninja Tour debuted in April 2017, opening to sell-out crowds from 35 states, six Canadian Provinces, and countries including Japan, Australia, the UK, and many others.

The Wolf Pack Ninja Tour was created to promote an active, healthy lifestyle for kids through fun, age-appropriate physical challenges, and inspiring role models. The Wolf Pack Ninja Tour also seeks to legitimize the sport of Ninja Obstacle Racing and provide professional opportunities for its talented athletes. Wolf Pack Ninja Tour is an affiliate of GF Capital Private Equity Fund II, which focuses on private investments in media, entertainment, and branded consumer products.