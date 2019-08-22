WingSpan Theatre Company Celebrates Its Twenty Second Season!

WINGSPAN THEATRE COMPANY in cooperation with The Bath House Cultural Arts Centers celebrates our TWENTY SECOND SEASON! This Fall, WingSpan Theatre Company will present TWO BY BECKETT - FOOTFALLS and NOT I -By Samuel Beckett.

The name Samuel Beckett transcends mere ideas or theatrical schools; it stands for a cosmic and comic vision of pessimism and passion, despair and destiny, wanting and waiting. Samuel Beckett's often bleak writings about alienation, death and language made him on of the 20th Century's most influential playwrights.



TWO BY BECKETT - FOOTFALLS and NOT I - By Samuel Beckett. These two hauntingly beautiful and chilling One Acts investigate the "undiscovered country" that Beckett and his characters yearn for. In FOOTFALLS - a woman paces up and down a corridor outside her mother's sickroom to the metronome beat of her own pacing footsteps. The unseen mother, describes the loneliness of her daughter's life, and commiserates with her daughter that there are more years to endure in her life. The mother/daughter fusion is a compelling duet of how we must all "Go On."

In NOT I, a disembodied female voice speaks of itself in third person, recalling and releasing her vocal velocity in a tempest of whirling language. These fragments of disjointed memory weave themselves in a revealing mosaic of longings, doubt, and the frailties underlying the human condition.



Directed by: Producing Artistic Director, Susan Sargeant. The Cast: Jennifer Kuenzer in FOOTFALLS and Susan Sargeant in NOT I. The production will be Designed by: Nick Brethauer/Scenic Design, Christopher M. Ham/Lighting Design, Barbara C. Cox/Costume Design and Lowell Sargeant/Sound and Image Design.



The production Preview on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Opens on Friday, October 4, 2019 and runs through Saturday, October 19, 2019. Thursday - Saturday evenings at 8 p.m. Also Saturday matinees at 2 p.m. (October 5th, October 12th and October 19th). There will be POST SHOW TALK BACKS on Friday, October 11th and Friday, October 18th.



All performances will be held at The Bath House Cultural Arts Center, 521 East Lawther Drive, Dallas, TX 75218. Ticket prices are $20.00 on Thursday evenings and Saturday matinees. Friday and Saturday evenings are $25.00. The Pay What You Can performances are: Thursday/Preview - October 3rd, Thursday, October 10th, and Thursday, October 17th.

Discounts available for: Seniors, Students, KERA Members, S.T.A.G.E. Members and confirmed Groups of Ten or More. Student Rush available half hour prior to curtain.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION OR RESERVATIONS: (214) 675-6573/Box Office or via our Website: www.wingspantheatre.com.





