WaterTower Theatre Announces NTXGD & Release Date Of One Addison Concert

WaterTower Theatre is pleased to announce that it will celebrate North Texas Giving Day with the release of the star-studded ONE Addison concert streaming via Vimeo. Your support of professional theatre and the arts in North Texas is more vital than ever this North Texas Giving Day.

The concert is a love letter to the Town of Addison, as well as todonors and ticket buyers who have stood by WaterTower Theatre during this very difficult time for the industry. WTT enjoys support from its hometown unlike any other theatre company in North Texas, and we would like to celebrate that relationship with a final season production, the ONE Addison concert.

With music direction by Vonda K. Bowling, the concert features songs from The Bridges of Madison County performed by Christine Cornish Smith and Christopher J. Deaton, who were slated to star in the production before it was cancelled by the pandemic.

The concert also features performances by singers Feleceia Benton, Devin Berg, Ashley Puckett Gonzales, Brian Gonzales, Jamall Houston, and Denise Lee; musicians Sara Bollinger, Kat Glaze, Eric Jones, Jay Majernik, and Aaron Sutton; an original spoken word piece written and performed by Verb Kulture; and an original dance performance by Kellie Carroll and Ania Lyons.

WaterTower Theatre's ONE Addison concert features lighting design by Ryan Burkle, set design by Kennedy Styron, Brian Christensen as Sound Engineer, Ashley Puckett Gonzales as Production Manager, and cinematography by Jeremy Bay. WaterTower is pleased to again be working with Director of Cinematography David Singer, the Co-Founder, CEO at Academy of Storytellers and Story & Heart.

WaterTower implemented strict social distancing and very robust safety standards exceeding those of both the CDC and the state of Texas for the rehearsal and filming of this production.

Patrons will be able to stream and enjoy the ONE Addison concert from the comfort and safety of their own homes beginning on North Texas Giving Day, September 17, and continuing through September 30, 2020. All WaterTower season subscribers and single ticket holders from Bridges of Madison County will receive a code to view the concert event online at their convenience during the show's run dates. Patrons who have not already purchased single tickets can purchase via our website or by calling the box office.

Performance details:

ONE ADDISON CONCERT

Show Streaming Dates: September 17-30, 2020



Ticket Prices:

Single Tickets - $38

*Discounts available!

All subscribers will automatically receive a code to watch the filmed theatrical event, and current single ticket holders will receive a code to watch as soon as the show is available for viewing. Single tickets purchased after the video is available will be provided a code to view within 24 hours of purchasing their ticket. Tickets are available online at www.watertowertheatre.org, or by phone at 972-450-6232.

How/Where to Buy Tickets:

Online: www.watertowertheatre.org

By Phone: 972.450.6232

Fax: 972.450.6244

Email: boxoffice@watertowertheatre.org

In-person ticket purchases are not currently available.

Box Office Hours

Performance Weeks: Tuesday-Saturday Noon-8 p.m. Closed Sunday-Monday

Use the Patron helpline for technical assistance during the run: 972.591.8496

Non-Performance Weeks: Tuesday-Friday Noon-6 p.m. Closed Saturday-Monday

