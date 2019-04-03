WaterTower Theatre Announces Cast and Creative Details for EVERYTHING IS WONDERFUL

WaterTower Theatre Producing Artistic Director, Shane Peterman, today announced details for the Regional Premiere of Everything is Wonderful written by Chelsea Marcantel, and directed by WTT Associate Artistic Director, Kelsey Leigh Ervi.

Everything is Wonderful will run from April 19 - May 12, 2019 on the Terry Martin Main Stage at the Addison Theatre Centre.The cast will feature Kelsey Milbourn, Seth Magill, Blake McNamara, Haley Evans, Jenny Tucker, and Steven Pounders.Making their WaterTower Theatre debuts are Haley Evans, Seth Magill, Blake McNamara, and Jenny Tucker.

The creative team, in addition to Director Kelsey Leigh Ervi, includes Donna Marquet as Scenic Designer, Becca Janney as Costume Designer, Leann Burns as Lighting Designer, Ryan Joyner as Sound Designer, Hillary Collazo Abbott as Properties Designer, Caron Grant as Production Stage Manager, Jessica Updike as Assistant Stage Manager, Cameron Casey as Assistant Director, Ryan Burkle as Assistant Lighting Designer, Andrew Davis as Assistant Sound Designer, Anne Schilling as Dialect Coach, and Mitchell Stephens as Fight & Intimacy Choreographer.

Following a tragic car accident that killed her two brothers, Miri, the excommunicated daughter of an Amish family, returns home to find that her parents have taken in the wayward driver of the car. Quickly learning that time has not healed old wounds, Miri struggles with the contradictions of the culture she left behind, while being forced to confront Abram, the young Amish man whose actions drove her away. The past and present collide as the family struggles to reconcile and seek out a new path forward in their faith. Everything is Wonderful brings us face to face with this long-misunderstood community in a striking and intricate examination of the complexity of forgiveness.

Founded in 1996, WaterTower Theatre (WTT) is one of Texas' leading professional theatre companies and one of the flagship arts institutions in North Texas, having played an important role as a leader in developing new talent and encouraging the growth of the DFW artistic community through its commitment to hiring local artists. WaterTower Theatre has a subscription base of more than 2,000 subscribers and serves an audience of over 24,000 patrons annually.

WaterTower Theatre is 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. WaterTower Theatre relies on its ticket income and generous donations from individuals, corporations, foundations, and government organizations to produce world-class live professional theatre and to offer community engagement and arts education programs. WaterTower Theatre gratefully acknowledges the support of the Town of Addison, The Shubert Foundation, TACA, Texas Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts. WaterTower Theatre's 2018-2019 Season is also supported, in part, through the generosity of its Producers Circle, including civic, corporate, and foundation donors AMLI Residential, Atmos Energy, FASTSIGNS Carrollton, Frost Bank, ONCOR, Slalom, Veritex Community Bank, Whole Foods, and individual donors Don and Barbara Daseke, The Bob Downs Family, Stan Graner and Jim McBride, Phillip and Janeva Longacre, Tom and Holly Mayer, Kathy Messina and Gary Goodwin, Janiece and Jimmy Niemann, Karol Omlor, Paul and Norma Schultz, Jack and Libby Swindle, Deborah and Craig Sutton, Ron and Donna Whitehead.

Photo CreditL Evan Michael Woods





