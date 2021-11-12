WINTER IS COMING AT CIRCO METROPOLIS, A HOLIDAY CIRCUS TENT SHOW at Samuell-Grand Amphitheater

Winter is coming and Laughter League, in collaboration with Shakespeare Dallas, will ring in the holidays by gathering a band of merry circus artists together to celebrate this most joyous time of year.

Hosted by the zany and dynamic clown duo Slappy and Monday, Circo Metropolis will engage audiences with spine-tingling acts, magical mirth and general mayhem, all presented under the idyllic setting of the Bavarian Big Top! It plays at Samuell-Grand Amphitheater in Dallas from December 16 - January 2.

In addition to Slappy and Monday, the intimate, eclectic tent show includes their endearing circus friends who will take audiences on an unparalleled journey, which combines the dazzling, daring aura of Cirque du Soleil with the madcap mirth of Saturday Night Live.

Opening Night, it will also be a holiday circus celebration with a red-carpet arrival for more than 200 VIPs, young patients and their families courtesy of Heroes for Children, a Dallas-based nonprofit organization providing social and financial support to Texas families that have a child battling cancer.

Showtimes are:

Thursday, December 16, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 17, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 18, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 19, 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 23, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 24, 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 25, 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 26, 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 30, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 31, 12:00 p.m. (Noon Year's Eve celebration for kids) and 7:30 p.m. (New Year's celebration which includes live music)

Saturday, January 1, 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 2, 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

On sale to the general public currently, Circo Metropolis ticket prices are $20 each (ages 18+) and $15 each for children (ages 2-17). VIP tickets (ages 2+) are available for $30 each, which includes ring side seating, a box of popcorn and a souvenir program. Tickets can be purchased at CircoMetropolis.com. Samuell-Grand Amphitheater is located at 1500 Tenison Parkway, Dallas, Texas 75223.