Vanessa Logan to Step Down as Executive Director of Texas Ballet Theater

Texas Ballet Theater Executive Director Vanessa Logan will step down from her leadership position with TBT. Logan has accepted a position in the Northeast, allowing her to be closer to her family. She will remain in her current role with TBT through June 30, 2025, working closely with the board and senior leadership team to ensure a smooth transition.

"While we will greatly miss Vanessa and her leadership at TBT, we support her decision to do what is best for her and her family and wish her well in her new pursuit," Bass said. "Throughout her tenure at TBT, Vanessa has demonstrated the highest level of professionalism. It has been a delight to have worked closely with Vanessa over the last nine years, and I am most grateful for her unstinting efforts that have advanced TBT in so many respects."

"Being part of TBT has been an immensely enriching and transformative experience. Partnering with Artistic Director Tim O’Keefe, working alongside such talented artists, and collaborating with a dedicated administrative and school staff has been a true privilege," Logan said. "I am also deeply grateful for the unwavering support of our committed Board Chair and the Board of Governors, whose vision and leadership have been instrumental. Contributing to productions that bring beauty and artistry to our audiences and nurturing ballet education for countless children in Dallas-Fort Worth has been incredibly rewarding."

One of the most pivotal times during Logan’s tenure with TBT was the transition of Tim O’Keefe to Artistic Director in 2023, following Ben Stevenson’s, O.B.E., Artistic Director Laureate, 20 years in the role.

"Vanessa’s support and partnership during the transition was phenomenal. I cannot imagine another leader better equipped to guide TBT seamlessly through such a transformational change," O’Keefe said. "Her steadfastness instilled confidence and built trust with staff, students and subscribers as she ensured that we held true to TBT’s mission of honoring classical ballet while embracing a new chapter of artistic evolution. More than a partner in TBT’s leadership, Vanessa is a true friend, and while I will miss her dearly, I wish her all the best in her new role."

TBT’s Board of Governors will immediately take the necessary steps to initiate a search for Logan’s successor and move expeditiously to identify an interim executive director to oversee operations until a permanent leader is in place.

Logan has played an instrumental role in TBT’s growth and expansion. This has included a new school facility in Richardson, and, most recently, the opening of TBT’s new Dallas School at Preston Center – its first school in Dallas proper – to bring classical ballet education and pre-professional training to more aspiring artists in the community. Under Logan’s leadership, TBT has also begun a 65,000-square-foot renovation of its Fort Worth facility to support future growth of TBT’s staff, professional company and dance school.

Over the past year, Logan worked closely with O’Keefe to bring TBT’s first all-female choreographed production, International Woman, to audiences in Dallas and Fort Worth. Additional highlights from her time with TBT include navigating the challenges of COVID-19 and finding new ways to connect with audiences virtually. TBT also initiated or expanded collaborations across the North Texas cultural sector, including with The Dallas Opera, The Amon Carter of American Art, The Perot Museum, The Dallas Museum of Art and The Fort Worth Symphony; and expanded TBT’s educational programs in school districts across the area. Logan’s new position in the Northeast will officially be announced next week.

