Uptown Players Replaces 2020 Show With WHEN PIGS FLY

Uptown Players will present the hilarious musical When Pigs Fly! This production will be replacing Head Over Heels from Uptown Players postponed 2020 season.

Jeff Rane (Co-producer) explains, "Due to pandemic safety protocols that remain in place for professional theaters, we are disappointed that Head Over Heels is too large to meet those requirements. However, We are excited to replace it with an updated version of our inaugural 2001 show, When Pigs Fly. We plan to present Head Over Heels in a future season."

When Pigs Fly, conceived by Howard Crabtree and Mark Waldrop, with book and lyrics by Waldrop and music by Dick Gallagher, entertains with one irreverently outrageous musical number after another.

In a hastily booked theater under renovation, Howard struggles to put on a lavish musical revue over numerous obstacles, including the near-mutiny of his cast, and the nagging memory of his high school guidance counselor who told him he'd succeed "when pigs fly." Though the spirit of the show is gay - in both senses of the word - When Pigs Fly is completely accessible to anyone who can appreciate being smart and silly at the same time. Just when it seems all is lost, Howard realizes the problem isn't that he's gone too far - it's that he hasn't gone far enough. The show goes on, and all of Howard's fabulously sequined dreams come true.

The production team includes B.J. Cleveland as director and Kevin Gunter as musical director.

