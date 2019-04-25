Uptown Players Presents BROADWAY OUR WAY

Uptown Players presents its 17th annual fundraiser Broadway Our Way '19. This year's production is written by B.J. Cleveland, directed and choreographed by B.J. Cleveland and Jeremy Dumont with Music Direction by Kevin Gunter and will run May 10 - May 12, 2019, at the Moody Performance Hall.

The Uptown Players divas return for another entertaining weekend of Broadway music with plenty of twists, laughs and surprises. The evening features many of your favorite actors from past Uptown Players seasons performing selections from Broadway shows, both past and present, all done with an Uptown Players twist! This year's divas will sing and dance to 30 songs from recent Broadway hits and revivals such as Guys and Dolls, Pippin, The Last Five Years, Frozen, The Color Purple, Hairspray, Next to Normal and End of the Rainbow.

This year's event includes two special guests, Anthony Fortino and Cedric Neal. Anthony starred in Uptown Players production of Catch Me If You Can in 2015 and then went on to do the Fun Home National Tour and to star in productions of Jersey Boys and Altar Boyz at regional theaters around the country. Cedric first appeared on the Uptown Players stage in 2004 as Fleetwood in The Life and appeared in numerous Uptown productions before making the move to appear on Broadway in Porgy and Bess and MoTown The Musical and then starred in MoTown The Musical in London. He recently made it to the semi-finals of The Voice UK. (Cedric will not be appearing at the May 12th performance)

Director B.J. Cleveland brings his enthusiasm to this high-energy fundraiser. Cleveland exclaims, "We have a lot of NEW faces in BOW this year, and I don't mean plastic surgery! There is a great mix of some of our patrons' favorite Uptown Actors along with more recent production stars. A third of the cast are BOW newcomers, whom I've not worked with before. They always bring a fresh energy to the fast machinations of putting this show together and help revive some of us Warhorses!!!"

This year's line-up of songs will be very streamlined with a good mix of classic musical theater and current Broadway hits. B.J. wouldn't give a hint at any surprises, claiming that's part of the fun, but he did say, "We DO have some immediate hits in the show as well as songs you'll want to sing along with. Plus, we do have a little fun 'purposefully ignoring' the state of our current government!"

Starring

Mikey Abrams, Kylie Arnold, Chimberly Carter-Byrom, Coy Covington, Peter DiCesare, Lindsay Hayward, Jacob Hemsath, Jacie Hood, Theresa Kellar, Walter Lee, Linda Leonard, David Lugo, Sara Shelby-Martin, Rodney Morris, Jill Nicholas, Ryan Nuss, Bailey Poe, Kelly Schaaf, Carlos Strudwick, Trey Tolleson, Brett Warner, Paul J. Williams, Jodi Wright and Trevor Wright.

Broadway Our Way runs May 10 through May 12, 2019, with shows at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Performances take place at the Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201. Tickets are $35-$60 and can be purchased online at www.uptownplayers.org or by phone at (214) 219-2718.





