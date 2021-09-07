Upright Theatre Company is Now Presenting THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Upright Theatre Company in Euless, TX has announced the opening of The Last Five Years. The show runs now through Saturday, September 18 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8:00pm.

An emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their twenties who fall in and out of love over the course of five years, the show's unconventional structure consists of Cathy, the woman, telling her story backwards while Jamie, the man, tells his story chronologically; the two characters only meet once, at their wedding in the middle of the show.

The show will be performed at Upright Theatre Company's Studio on Main at 2501 N Main St, Ste 210, Euless, TX 76039. Upright Theatre Co. offers a unique viewing experience! Seating is available at tables of four. To reserve a table to yourself or for your group, please purchase all four tickets for that table. General Admission will be seated at open tables and seats. Tickets are $14 for adults, with discounts available for students, seniors, military, and first responders. Reserved table seating tickets can be purchased through the company's website at www.uprighttheatre.org.

THE CAST

Jamie - Shaun Senter

Cathy - Mary Ridenour

THE PRODUCTION TEAM

Director/Music Director - Michael Childs

Vocal Coach - Noël Clark

Stage Manager - Miranda Di'Amaro

Intimacy Director - Carlo Aceytuno

Scenic Design - Harrison Cawood

Prop Design - Taylor Donaldson

Costume Design - Caulder Stapleton

Lighting Design - Branson White

Sound Design/Projection Design - Natalie Burkhart

Light Board Operator - Jillian deMontalvo

Backstage Crew - Abigail Clark

UPRIGHT RATING: MA (Mature Audiences)

*Adult themes, along with brief strong language and sexual references. Not advised for children under 17.

a??For more information on Upright Production Ratings, please email info@uprighttheatre.org.

The Last Five Years at Upright Theatre Co.

September 3-18, 2021 - Thursdays-Saturdays at 8:00pm

Location: 2501 N Main St, Ste 210, Euless, TX 76039

For Tickets: www.UprightTheatre.org

For more information, please visit www.uprighttheatre.org or email info@uprighttheatre.org.