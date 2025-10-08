Undermain Theatre Opens Its 42nd Season with Sam Shepard’s ACTION

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Undermain Theatre will present the first production of its 42nd Season of Solace with Action by Sam Shepard, running November 6 through December 7, 2025, at the company’s home in historic.

Deep Ellum. Directed by Artistic Associate Christina Cranshaw, Action opens officially on Saturday, November 8, following preview performances on November 6 and 7.

About the Play

In Action, four friends seek solace in each other’s company by sharing a house over the Christmas holidays after a catastrophic event has thrown the world into chaos. They fill their days with both ordinary and bizarre activities—cooking a turkey, telling stories, soft-shoe dancing, pretending to be bears, and laying claim to furniture as personal kingdoms.

Tinged with dark humor and existential absurdity, Action has been hailed as one of Shepard’s most important works, often compared to the writings of Samuel Beckett and Harold Pinter for its stark minimalism and haunting human insight.

Cast and Creative Team

The cast of Action features Taylor Harris (Shooter), Caleb Mosley (Jeep), Mikaela Baker (Liza), and Sienna Castañeda-Abbott (Lupe).

The design team includes Robert Winn (Scenic Design), steve woods (Lighting Design), Susan Austin (Costume Design), Kaitlin Hatton (Properties Design), Rob Menzel (Sound Design), and Jeffrey Colangelo (Fight Choreography).

(Denotes Undermain Theatre Company members)

About Sam Shepard

Sam Shepard (1943–2017) remains one of the most celebrated figures in American theatre. His works, including Buried Child (Pulitzer Prize, 1979), A Fool for Love, True West, and Curse of the Starving Class, have become cornerstones of contemporary drama.

Shepard received the PEN/Laura Pels Theater Award for Master American Dramatist in 2009. His influence has long shaped Undermain Theatre’s artistic vision—his short play Killer’s Head was among the first performed by the company in its original basement venue.

Performance Schedule

Performances for Action run November 6–December 7, 2025, at Undermain Theatre, located at 3200 Main Street in the Deep Ellum neighborhood of Dallas. Showtimes are Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. There will be no performance on Thanksgiving Day, November 27.

Talkbacks will follow performances on Sunday, November 9; Thursday, November 13; Sunday, November 23; and Friday, December 5.