UTA Theatre Arts And Dance To Present TREASURE ISLANDS

The University of Texas at Arlington Department of Theatre Arts and Dance will present Treasure Island, the 2014 adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's 1883 adventure book, adapted by British playwright Bryony Lavery.

The show runs for five performances in UTA's Mainstage Theatre from April 2-5 at 7:30 pm, with a matinee performance on Sunday, April 6 at 2:00pm. The show is directed by Amphibian Stage Artistic Director, Jay Duffer, with Scenic Design by Phillip Schroeder, Lighting and Costume Design by Kristina Ortiz Miller, and Sound Design by David Lanza.

Lavery's adaptation reimagines Stevenson's classic tale with a modern gender twist. The story follows the beloved young protagonist, Jim Hawkins, as she embarks on a thrilling adventure to find buried treasure, encountering pirates and facing many dangers along the way. BFA Acting major Allison Marshall says, "This show is full of suspense, thrill, and adventure! It highlights the journey we must all take in order to grow up. Plus, there's plenty of sword fights, betrayals and triumphs, and of course, treasure. You won't want to miss it!"

This play was first performed at The National Theatre in London, capturing the imagination, excitement and wit of the novel while also endearing itself to a new generation of audiences.

Stage Management Faculty, Hailey Green. Stage Manager, Mia Vandiver. Assistant Stage Manager, Halle Martinez.

Tickets are $22, $15 for students, seniors, and UTA faculty and staff. For tickets visit https://utatickets.com/.

The Department of Theatre Arts and Dance in the College of Liberal Arts at UTA provides comprehensive undergraduate education through theory, research, and practice in the performing arts, theatrical design, and dance. Theatre Arts and Dance's educational environment is characterized by shared values, unity of purpose, diversity of opinion, mutual respect, and a commitment to lifelong learning.

