Trolls LIVE! Tour to Come to Grand Prairie at the Texas Trust CU Theatre

Get ready for another hair-raising adventure when Poppy, Branch, and all their Trolls friends come to life on stage in Trolls LIVE! Jam-packed with epic music, glitter, humor, and happiness, Trolls LIVE! will visit Texas Trust CU Theatre, June 4th and 5th for four Trolls-tastic performances. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 18th, and may be purchased at www.TrollsLIVE.com.

The journey begins when the Trolls' Hug Time is unexpectedly put at risk. Knowing the only way to save it is by doing what the Trolls do best, Poppy hosts a toe-tapping, Trolls-tastic show! Poppy, Branch, Cooper, Cloud Guy, Satin and Chenille, Smidge, Guy Diamond, Fuzzbert, Biggie and Mr. Dinkles invite you into the colorful world of Trolls Village for this interactive performance only the Trolls can create. This is one Trolls party you won't want to miss!

The world of the Trolls comes alive in this totally interactive, story-rich musical celebration of everything the Trolls love - singing, dancing, rainbows, glitter, and plenty of hugs. The extravaganza utilizes the latest in scenic projection, puppetry and media technology, and features a host of special effects and interactive surprises. Trolls LIVE! includes two acts with an intermission and will enchant both children and adults alike with its popular Trolls show-stopping songs, as well as introduce audiences to all-new electrifying Trolls music and choreography.

For more information or to join Trolls Hair Mail for presale and other exclusive offers, visit www.TrollsLIVE.com. Follow Trolls LIVE! on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @trollslive, and use #TrollsLIVE.

For information on TEXAS TRUST CU THEATRE AT GRAND PRAIRIE'S COVID-19 policy, please visit https://texastrustcutheatre.com/.