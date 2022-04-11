Tony Award Nominee Michael Cavanaugh to Perform at the Eisemann Center

A Tony Award nominee known for performing high-octane rock n'roll concerts across the globe is heading to the Eisemann Center for a one-night-only show on Friday, May 6 at 8 PM. Backed by his full band, 2002 Tony Award® Nominee Michael Cavanaugh (Best Actor Featured Role in a Musical for Movin' Out) will perform a special concert featuring the biggest hits of Billy Joel and Elton John. Tickets range from $37-$49 and are on sale now at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at (972) 744-4650. The Eisemann Center is located at 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, TX.

Michael Cavanaugh scored his big break when Billy Joel handpicked him for the lead in Broadway's smash hit Movin' Out. The role garnered him rave reviews and accolades, culminating with Grammy and Tony Award nominations. Billboard Magazine calls Michael the "New Voice of the American Rock 'n Roll Songbook."

Michael began playing at age seven, when his parents bought their first piano. Encouraged by family and friends, and inspired by his hero Billy Joel, Michael formed his first band at age 10 and began playing local functions, fine-tuning the craft that would become his chosen career. His first full-time gig as a musician was an extended engagement in Orlando, Florida, at a piano bar called Blazing Pianos.

In January of 1999, Michael received an offer that would unknowingly change his life: an opportunity to play Las Vegas at the famed New York, New York Hotel and Casino. It was there that Billy Joel spotted Michael and joined him on stage one fateful night of February 2001. It only took two songs before Billy was convinced that he had found his new Piano Man: Michael Cavanaugh. Michael closed shop at New York, New York in Vegas and moved to New York City to work alongside Billy Joel and Twyla Tharp to shape the Broadway Musical that would be called Movin' Out.

With the close of Movin' Out at the end of 2005, Michael began touring in his own right, creating a show that reinterprets the modern pop/rock songbook. Michael soon became one of the hottest artists in the private events market, and he continues to perform worldwide for company and charity events as well as sporting events including many PGA tour events, the Super Bowl, and the Indy 500.

It wasn't long before symphony orchestras discovered Michael's talents and audience appeal. He accepted his first orchestral booking, "Michael Cavanaugh - The Songs of Billy Joel and More," which debuted in April 2008 with the Indianapolis Symphony and continues to tour today. In October 2008, he signed with Warner/ADA to distribute his first CD, In Color. In June 2010, Michael debuted his second symphony show in the Generations of Rock series titled "Michael Cavanaugh: The Songs of Elton John and More" and then debuted his third symphony show, "Singers and Songwriters: the Music of Paul Simon, Neil Diamond and James Taylor," in 2012. In 2015, he debuted his fourth symphony show: "Rockin' Christmas with the Pops."

He continues to tour all four symphony productions along with performing with his band in performing arts centers and other public venues. "The Way I Hear It," his second commercial album, was released in April 2017, and it debuted at #17 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart.

In 2020, Michael Cavanaugh reached the POLLSTAR Live75 - the top 75 active touring acts in the country.