Tickets on Sale This Friday for MEAN GIRLS at Bass Performance Hall

Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, announced today that Mean Girls, the musical comedy produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman and Paramount Pictures based on the hit film, will make its long-awaited Bass Hall debut in a limited engagement July 26-31. On the heels of a May premiere engagement at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park, Mean Girls will play Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall as the final show of the 2021-2022 Broadway at the Bass season. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10am!

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.



MEAN GIRLS features a book by nine-time Emmy Award® winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award® winner Jeff Richmond; and lyrics by two-time Tony Award® nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award® winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.



Tickets start at $44 and can be purchased online at www.basshall.com or by calling 817-212-4280. The Performing Arts Fort Worth (PAFW) box office hours are Monday-Friday 9:00am - 5:00pm and Saturday 10:00am - 4:00pm. For group sales discounts please visit www.basshall.com/groups. Additional show information is available at www.basshall.com and www.meangirlsonbroadway.com.



MEAN GIRLS concludes the 2021-2022 Broadway at the Bass season. Performing Arts Fort Worth looks forward to celebrating 25 years of Bass Performance Hall in the 2022-2023 Broadway at the Bass season, which will be announced later this spring.



To view the latest health and safety protocols in place at Bass Hall, please visit www.basshall.com/healthandsafety. Performing Arts Fort Worth will continue to update and adjust Bass Hall's health and safety protocols as COVID-19 guidelines evolve.

Photo credit: Jenny Anderson