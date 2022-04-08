Tickets On Sale for Dallas Theater Center's CENTERSTAGE 2022

Tickets are available for Dallas Theater Center's annual fundraising event, Centerstage 2022, to take place at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre on Saturday, May 7.

Individual tickets for Centerstage 2022 are $1,000. Those not interested in the full event can purchase tickets to Encore, the official after-party for Centerstage. Individual after-party tickets for $100 each or four for $300, that will include cocktails, light bites, and special entertainment featuring the Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company, followed by DJ Sudie. All tickets can be purchased online at DallasTheaterCenter.org/Centerstage.

"It's hard to believe it's been three years since we last gathered together for the Centerstage gala," said Tiffany Solano, Brierley Resident Acting Company member. "It's always an unforgettable evening, but this year will be particularly special. I personally can't wait to take the stage with my fellow Brierley Resident Acting Company members for a night of music, laughter and theater magic!"

Centerstage 2022 will be a visually stunning and emotionally renewing evening filled with imagination, expression and creativity. The event will include specialty cocktails, an elegant three-course dinner, magical performances and an after-party event with music and dancing. Held annually, DTC's annual fundraising event supports the theater's innovative artistic programming and nationally recognized education and engagement programs.

Centerstage 2022 will also include both a silent and live auction with items from all over Dallas and unique DTC experiences not found anywhere else.

Chaired by Stephanie Byrd, the event will honor Bess Enloe and Deedie Rose with the Linda and Bill Custard Award. This award is given to a person or organization who has shown a sustained and profound commitment to American Theater that has allowed Dallas Theater Center to further its mission to engage, entertain and inspire our diverse community by creating experiences that stimulate new ways of thinking and living. The recipient may be an artist, staff member, trustee, donor, educator, advocate, volunteer, or philanthropic representative.

Even if you can't attend Centerstage 2022, anyone is able to participate in the Centerstage 2022 raffle that includes a trip for two to New York City and tickets to two Broadway shows of the winner's choosing, round-trip first class airfare on American Airlines and two nights in a luxury hotel. Raffle tickets are $50 each or six tickets for $250.

One of those Broadway shows could be 1776, which Brierley Resident Acting Company member Liz Mikel is performing in this fall. "I can't wait to be back on Broadway performing in 1776," said Mikel. "No matter where I am, Dallas is home and it always makes me happy to see my friends from Dallas Theater Center in the audience. It would be such a joy to welcome the winners of the DTC Centerstage raffle to my show and have a piece of Dallas in NYC for a fabulous weekend of theater."