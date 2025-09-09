Tickets Are on Sale For MARIS CALLAS Hologram Concert with The Dallas Opera and Broadway Dallas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In celebration of the Music Hall at Fair Park Centennial, Broadway Dallas and The Dallas Opera partner together to bring audiences a surreal, one-night-only concert event—Maria Callas in Concert: The Hologram Tour by BASE Xperiential on Friday, October 31, at 7:30 p.m. at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Tickets are on sale now.

On All Hallows’ Eve, state-of-the-art holographic technology will bring world-renowned opera star Maria Callas to life on the Music Hall stage. Featuring the legendary soprano’s digitally remastered recordings, this concert will include iconic arias from Bellini, Bizet, Verdi, Puccini, Gounod, and more, with live accompaniment from the “glorious playing” of The Dallas Opera Orchestra (The Dallas Morning News).

Since it opened in 1925, the Music Hall has been the cultural touchstone for the citizens of Dallas. This event will continue that longstanding tradition in celebration of the venue’s 100th anniversary.

In November 1957, the Dallas Civic Opera (now The Dallas Opera) officially opened with a headlining concert starring Maria Callas at the State Fair Music Hall (now Music Hall at Fair Park). Callas, even then the most famous diva in the world, was accompanied by Maestro Nicola Rescigno and The Dallas Civic Opera Orchestra. Together they dazzled audiences, setting a new artistic precedent for opera stars and companies around the globe. It was a night to remember, as TIME magazine recounts, “[At the end] Callas took a single step forward—so dramatic that people all but jumped. She raised a commanding hand over her head, then threw her arms wide and sent that last full note straight up through the roof.”

Nearly 70 years later, Maria Callas’ electrifying voice will be reunited with The Dallas Opera Orchestra at the Music Hall to make history once again.

“Broadway Dallas believes that partnerships among Dallas arts organizations are a key element of what makes this such a fantastic arts community,” says Ken Novice, president and CEO of Broadway Dallas. “Partnering with The Dallas Opera to present this groundbreaking new way to experience an important piece of Dallas history is extremely exciting for all of us. The combination of tradition and technology perfectly suits our celebration of the Music Hall Centennial as we reflect on the past and look toward the future.”

“The incomparable diva Maria Callas is lovingly entwined with the heart of The Dallas Opera. Her 1957 opening night concert set the bar for our company’s artistic standards,” says Ian Derrer, The Dallas Opera’s Kern Wildenthal General Director and CEO. “We are thrilled to partner with Broadway Dallas to relive Callas’ incredible legacy – and with it, an important part of Dallas history.”