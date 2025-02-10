Three Prominent Theatre Companies Unite To Bring The Metroplex A BLACK BROADWAY SUMMER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This summer, Soul Rep Theatre Company, Circle Theatre, and Stage West Theatre are joining forces to promote local productions of 3 important Broadway plays by Black playwrights:

Soul Rep Theatre Company’s Ain’t No Mo’ by Jordan E. Cooper, playing June 5 - 8, 2025 Circle Theatre’s A Strange Loop by Michael R. Jackson, playing Jun 19 - Jul 12, 2025. Stage West Theatre’s Fat Ham by James Ijames, playing Aug 28 - Sept 14, 2025

When patrons buy a ticket to one show, they will get a 20% discount to each of the other two! Subscribers to each theatre will receive discount codes to each of the partner theatres’ productions.

When Soul Rep Theatre Company’s General Manager, Ashley Oliver, discovered that 3 DFW theatres were producing some of the hottest shows recently on Broadway in the summer of 2025, she saw an opportunity.

“I was in conversation with Jonathan Norton [Dallas Theater Center Interim Artistic Director] about Circle Theatre and their season. When I looked on their website, I noticed that they were doing A Strange Loop in the summer…then I remembered that Stage West is doing Fat Ham the month after that. I looked at Jonathan and said ‘Well, I guess we are going to have a summer of Black Broadway shows in Dallas and Fort Worth!’ I felt really invested in making the connection with Stage West and Circle Theatre…and for all [of these shows] to be done this coming summer in DFW, is not something that happens too often.”

To celebrate these unique and recent contributions to the American theatrical lexicon - and promote each other’s work - Fort Worth’s Circle Theatre and Stage West Theatre eagerly jumped on board.

“These are three landmark plays in their own right,” says Stage West Associate Producer Garret Storms. “Each of them played on Broadway between 2022-2023, and while they had different trajectories, they all had a massive impact - both in the dialogues they created and on the American Theatre at large. It’s such a treat to see these three groundbreaking new American plays being produced this summer on local DFW stages.”

“This partnership provides us a unique opportunity to connect and serve our community with great impact,” says Circle Theatre Artistic Director, Ashley White. “We are all excited to be working together to provide DFW audiences a unique chance to experience works that challenge, uplift, and celebrate Black stories in ways that are both entertaining and transformative. These plays aren’t just shows—they’re conversations, reflections, and opportunities to connect on a deeper level. This summer will leave a lasting impact on our audiences, our theaters, and the communities we serve.”

Here’s how to have your very own Black Broadway Summer in 3 easy steps:

STEP 1:

Buy a ticket to one of the following:

● Soul Rep Theatre Company: Ain’t No Mo’ playing Jun 5 - 8, 2025 (soulrep.org)

● Circle Theatre: A Strange Loop playing Jun 19 - Jul 12, 2025 (circletheatre.com)

● Stage West Theatre: Fat Ham playing Aug 28 - Sept 14, 2025 (stagewest.org)

STEP 2:

In a follow-up email for your first purchased show, find the discount codes for the other two productions.

STEP 3:

Finally, visit the other two theatres’ Box Offices online or in-person, apply the discount codes, and purchase your tickets to the other two shows.

About the shows:

Ain’t No Mo’ at Soul Rep Theatre Company

by Jordan E. Cooper

Jun 5 - 8, 2025

Through a blend of sketch, satire, avant-garde theatre and a dose of drag, Ain’t No Mo’ answers the incendiary question: What if the United States government offered Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa? This unpredictable comedy speeds through the turbulent skies of being Black in today's America. A kaleidoscope of

moments surrounding this great exodus are told by an ensemble cast featuring Peaches, a larger-than-life flight agent boarding the final plane leaving the United States. Ain’t No Mo’ leaves audiences crying with laughter – and thinking through the tears.

Ain’t No Mo is Rated R.

For Soul Rep Theatre tickets, visit soulrep.org or call 214-613-3268

A Strange Loop at Circle Theatre

by Michael R. Jackson

Jun 19 - Jul 12, 2025

This Pulitzer Prize-winning musical reshaped American Theater during its celebrated Broadway run and took home the 2022 Tony Award for Best Musical. A Strange Loop offers a bold and exhilarating dive into the life of Usher, a Black queer musical theater writer navigating his identity, creativity, and personal challenges as he crafts a show about his own complex journey. With its raw, adult themes and vital exploration of the queer Black experience, this musical offers a unique blend of song and storytelling that is intensely relevant, and vitally important. Buckle up for a nonstop ride with an electric score that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

A Strange Loop is Rated R.

For Circle Theatre tickets, visit circletheatre.com or call 817.877.3040

Fat Ham at Stage West

by James Ijames

Aug 28 - Sept 14, 2025

In this Tony-nominated, Pulitzer Prize winning play, Juicy’s got a lot on his plate - his mom just married his uncle. All he wants is to make his own way as a queer Black man in a Southern family. But here’s the rub - his father’s ghost just turned up at a backyard barbecue demanding vengeance. In this delicious and sizzling reinvention of Shakespeare’s masterpiece, a young man vows to break the cycles of violence in service of his own liberation and joy. Don’t miss the show The New York Times calls “A hilarious yet profound tragedy smothered in comedy.” Fat Ham is Rated R.

